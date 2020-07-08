LETTER: Every citizen must take personal responsibility of ending violence against women

OPINION - The article, “Hope of justice for rape of gran, grandchild”, has shocked not only the community of Chesterville, but all Daily News readers as well.

The community has every right to be incensed by this repulsive behaviour. In the month that we celebrate Nelson Mandela’s legacy, we ought not to be reading such stories. This scourge of violence against women and children increases day by day.

When our children are not safe from the very people who ought to protect them, then we know we are staring at a massive problem. Despite the public outcry over these matters, leaders appear powerless to curb this epidemic.

We understand our legacy of violence and we understand the impact of poverty, but one cannot help but shudder at the thought of how much more in danger our women and children are as unemployment and the inevitable lawlessness spikes as Covid-19 wreaks havoc.

We should not wait for someone somewhere to do something. It should start with every citizen making a personal commitment to take accountability to stop this disease.