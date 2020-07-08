LETTER: Every citizen must take personal responsibility of ending violence against women
The community has every right to be incensed by this repulsive behaviour. In the month that we celebrate Nelson Mandela’s legacy, we ought not to be reading such stories. This scourge of violence against women and children increases day by day.
When our children are not safe from the very people who ought to protect them, then we know we are staring at a massive problem. Despite the public outcry over these matters, leaders appear powerless to curb this epidemic.
We understand our legacy of violence and we understand the impact of poverty, but one cannot help but shudder at the thought of how much more in danger our women and children are as unemployment and the inevitable lawlessness spikes as Covid-19 wreaks havoc.
We should not wait for someone somewhere to do something. It should start with every citizen making a personal commitment to take accountability to stop this disease.
As citizens of our communities we must raise our awareness. How we raise our children remains our responsibility. In the words of Mandela: “Our children are our greatest treasure.” Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of society and weaken our nation. May the law take its course and the alleged rapist be found guilty and put away for life.
Dhayalan Moodley Mobeni Heights
Daily News
Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected] or iollett
All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.
IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.
Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.