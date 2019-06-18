The Guptas are now living like royalty - with South African taxpayer money - in Dubai and in India, while millions of our own people are living in dire poverty argues the writer.

OPINION - It’s an undisputed fact that the Gupta brothers looted our state-owned entities and moved billions of rand out of the country. They are now living like royalty - with South African taxpayer money - in Dubai and in India, while millions of our own people are living in dire poverty.

If there is one thing that the Guptas love more than siphoning money out of South Africa, it is throwing extravagant Bollywood-type weddings using our money.

This month there are two very lavish nuptials on the family calendar. These are the fourth and fifth such ceremonies since the Guptas’s Sun City wedding in 2013, which cost South African taxpayers about R30million.

In April 2016, the family descended on Antalya, Turkey, where Ajay Gupta's son was married at the cost of a whopping R154m.

In February 2019, the family hosted a wedding at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi with a price tag of R100m.

Now wedding bells are tolling for a double wedding of Ajay and Atul's sons, which is estimated to cost a mind-blowing R450m.

The wedding destination is the Northern Indian state of Uttarakhand in the Himalayas.

Considering the snail's pace at which our state security agencies are working in holding the Guptas to account - and the manner in which the Gupta brothers are squandering our money - when they are finally brought to book, there will barely be any money left to recover from them.

The Gupta brothers are showing South Africans the middle finger.

Sagren Pillay, Newlands West

Daily News