OPINION - Acquiring proper health care is an essential way of prolonging one’s life, and this is an area in which South Africa needs to improve. Proper health care can’t be bestowed on the sick without a welcoming environment and a government that ensures all health-care professionals are operating according to ethical principles, whether the facility is private or not.

And it seems as if some of our health-care professionals keep forgetting their code of conduct.

The foremost principle of health care is “first, do no harm”. Thus, every patient has a right to assume health-care providers are actively seeking their good. But this rule was totally diminished in the case of 76-year-old Martha Marais, who was found lying on the floor, tied up under a bench at Mamelodi Hospital.

Why? There seems to be a never-ending trend of patients being treated as if they don’t have a right to health care.

Apart from health-care professionals being unprofessional, another problem with our health-care facilities is the lack of infrastructure to make them more welcoming. There has been little to no improvement at some facilities.

The money allocated to health care is not enough, or it’s not being put to good use. There’s no surveillance to evaluate the suitability of workers to improve the effective functioning of health-care systems; and there’s been a continuous positioning of ministers who fail to improve health-care facilities during their tenures.

Government hospitals are among the dirtiest places in our country. There’s no cleanliness, and there are no medicines, although a large amount of money is allocated by the government to hospitals.

However, there is large-scale embezzlement and fraud in hospitals, and a very small proportion of the money is spent on health care. Most of the money allotted to these hospitals goes into the pockets of officials.

The government and concerned authorities should look into the matter and make arrangements for proper treatment and to deal with the theft of hospital funds.

Daily News