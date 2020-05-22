LETTER: Ramaphosa doesn't make the decisions

LETTER - The media and conversations abound in stories relating to the apparent failure of our president to exercise his executive power which, of course, he can only do with Cabinet approval. I feel that certain actions, which apparently have been perpetrated by the president under his diluted powers, were, for example, the establishment of 1) meetings of the National Command Council (NCC), whatever their agendas may be; and 2) a “collective” which he is reported to lead. Neither of these can be said to have remotely emanated from the passing of laws and are, therefore, illegal ad hoc groups of people. The NCC is only accorded the formal title to cloak it with importance and the name “collective” makes this group sound like a co-operative society. The president does not appear to possess any effective voting power therein. His original pronouncement regarding the availability of cigarettes was robbed of its validity, presumably by a decision of the majority in the “collective”.

Now, the talk is that his erstwhile competitor and loser in the race for the presidency has reappeared, and I quote Judith February, as “the stalking horse” for Ace Magashule.

This gentleman makes his own rules, which include the Ace as the top card in his own unshuffled pack, from which he has selected as his queen Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who, despite her real further ambitions, likes to demonstrate her skills at rolling “zols”.

I should also reminisce that the states which matter in the AU were pleased to see the last of her when she relinquished her position at the AU, and it was acknowledged that her accomplishments in that post, other than office administration, were 0 out of 10.

Unfortunately, I no longer have the vigour nor the wherewithal, but I am sure there are like-minded people who would be able to demonstrate effectively in leading our country’s “mutiny” against operators who make decisions, often disregarding the rights and/or comforts of people whom they are supposed to represent and make us feel we are the offenders.

