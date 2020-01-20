LETTER: The ANC is playing fiddle with economy while SA burns









Massmart, the country’s third-largest retailer will be closing down some stores - because of load shedding and rising consumer debt - and 1440 poor people will lose their jobs. Picture: Dimpho Maja/ African News Agency (ANA) OPINION - Massmart, the country’s third-largest retailer will be closing down some stores - because of load shedding and rising consumer debt - and 1440 poor people will lose their jobs. Instead of discussing this dire situation, the ANC is fighting factional battles. A few good people might be in charge of government but it seems the wrong people in the ANC are in control of the government and indirectly, the lives of hard-working tax-paying citizens. Why else are they calling for Gordhan’s head? Why not go for the real thugs who looted Eskom? They keep using the phrase, WMC, coined by the reprehensible Bell Pottinger group from the UK, to justify their dubious intentions. These shenanigans have absolutely no interest in the country, other than to feather their own nests. They are the only criminals in the world who are not tried in a court of law but are requested to present themselves to a commission. They have the gall to treat the Zondo commission with absolute disdain. The commission is merely trying to establish the truth to help the NPA to get back the country’s looted money.

Any normal mortal would have felt ashamed to behave in such a despicable manner as our former president, who gave the most implausible reasons for not wanting to appear before the commission.

The ANC does not own this country. Many who voted for them and all those who didn’t vote for them are utterly disgruntled with them. Who wouldn’t be with wholescale theft in our SOEs, rising unemployment and rampant crime, appalling service delivery, a power utility hell-bent on shocking consumers and killing business with constantly rising tariffs, and no possibility of the government thieves being sent to jail?

Only someone who is utterly daft or a highly paid sycophant won’t see that the ANC reached its sell-by-date a long time ago.

It is time citizens stood up and made their voices heard like I am doing to save our country from total bankruptcy if it isn’t there already.

