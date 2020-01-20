Instead of discussing this dire situation, the ANC is fighting factional battles. A few good people might be in charge of government but it seems the wrong people in the ANC are in control of the government and indirectly, the lives of hard-working tax-paying citizens.
Why else are they calling for Gordhan’s head? Why not go for the real thugs who looted Eskom? They keep using the phrase, WMC, coined by the reprehensible Bell Pottinger group from the UK, to justify their dubious intentions.
These shenanigans have absolutely no interest in the country, other than to feather their own nests. They are the only criminals in the world who are not tried in a court of law but are requested to present themselves to a commission.
They have the gall to treat the Zondo commission with absolute disdain. The commission is merely trying to establish the truth to help the NPA to get back the country’s looted money.