LETTER: The coronavirus pandemic has shown us that online teaching is way of the future

OPINION - IN THE wake of Covid-19, the government has taken some drastic, but needed, steps to stop the spread of the virus. The closure of schools and the lockdown was timely, but this has meant disruption for teachers, pupils and to the school year. Regrettably, the necessary closure of learning institutions has a devastating effect on content delivery as it interrupts learning and teaching. Taking the lockdown and the long period of absence, schools are moving into unfamiliar and new methods of teaching by using electronic technology, so that pupils can complete the term uninterrupted. Covid-19 has brought home the reality. I had to take lessons and brush up my technical skills on online teaching and digital learning. Although the online method of teaching has yet to be deployed, it is the future. Online studying is found to be a rapidly emerging knowledge tool today by researchers.

E-learning enables learning and teaching to take place without interruption to the school’s calendar during unforeseeable challenges.

Teachers and parents need to develop e-learning spaces to prevent any delays in curriculum completion. Online education is a complex venture and has its constraints, but necessity compels a revisit to many things in our daily lives.

