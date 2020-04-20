LETTER: There is no logic in banning alcohol and cigarettes during coronavirus lockdown

OPINION - Not being a drinker or smoker myself, the ban on the sale of cigarettes and alcohol does not affect me at all. And knowing this country’s difficulties with alcohol consumption, I cannot fault President Cyril Ramaphosa for implementing this measure and having the police enforce it. Not having to deal with accidents caused by drunk drivers, and victims of drunken brawls and shootings, leaves medical facilities free to deal with the expected increase in Covid-19 cases. However, I do not see the logic in banning cigarette sales, especially when the government is losing out on much-needed revenue. I am told that a cigarette carton which normally sells for R200 is now selling for R700 on the black market.

We are told that the government annually loses billions of rand in duties from the sale of cigarettes due to illegal manufacturing, smuggling and other activities. This ban will only further encourage such activities, to the further detriment of the government’s coffers.

Repeal the ban of cigarettes, perhaps with the proviso that they can only be bought as part of a purchase of groceries.

This will prevent people leaving home only to buy a packet of cigarettes or loose ones.

R KEYS Durban

Daily News

