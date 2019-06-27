SA President Cyril Ramaphosa in his reply to the debate on his state of the nation address. PHOTO: GCIS

OPINION - Having waited in anticipation for the sixth administration’s State of the Nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, I was filled with high hopes and expectation regarding various pressing issues, such as the forever escalating unemployment rate, the struggling economy and the gargantuan elephant in the room: land reform. The latter issue raised the most interest in me, given that the Sona coincided with the 106th anniversary of the 1913 Natives Land Act. It was, therefore, crucial for the president to set the tone on how his administration plans to tackle the land issue, especially with the matter of expropriation of land without compensation still lingering heavily.

He, indeed, began his address by remembering the fateful day on which Africans were effectively made squatters on their own land and rendered homeless, by labelling it the “most devastating act of dispossession, pain and humiliation”. He also acknowledged that the effects of that law are still present with us today.

As he continued, the expectation was that he would expand more on land reform. However, it seemed as if the president did not want to jump the gun before he had a full understanding of the content of the report on land reform and agriculture compiled by the advisory panel appointed in September 2018, which he received earlier this month. The report will be presented to the Cabinet for consideration.

He promised that the government would accelerate the release of public land that is suitable for smart, urban settlements and for farming, and prioritise black farmers through the R3.9billion support that has been set aside.

I agree with President Ramaphosa that the time for talk is over. It is now time for implementation. Get on with it, Mr President!

Daily News