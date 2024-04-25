LETTER: UN Security Council in need of overhaul as it is failing in its mandate

The US veto vote against the widely backed resolution supporting an upgrade from observer status to full UN membership for Palestine must be condemned. The US was the only country in the 15-member UN Security Council to vote against Palestinians’ desire for full UNSC membership, a goal Palestinians have long requested and apartheid Israel has prevented.

United States vetoes Security Council resolution recommending observer State of Palestine be granted full United Nations membership



IN FAVOR: 12

AGAINST: 1

ABSTAIN: 2 pic.twitter.com/lvxKeEtThZ — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) April 18, 2024 The support Palestinians received from most UNSC members reflects the growing number of countries recognising Palestinians’ right to self-determination. The power of the US veto vote calls for an overhaul of the imperfect UNSC structure in which a few countries can use their veto power to control the troubles and matters of billions of human beings across the globe. The UNSC is failing in its mandate and role of maintaining international peace, security, rule of law, accountability and coming up with effective blueprints to resolve conflicts.

The rules and policies of the UNSC need to be reviewed and go beyond the Big Five. * MOHAMED SAEED, Pietermaritzburg. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.