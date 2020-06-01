LETTER: Unbanning alcohol is first domino to fall... then cigarettes
While the easing of several other restrictions lubricates the way for a little extra freedom, most of us find ourselves embarking on an exercise of great delicacy and caution as we go out to weld the fragmented pieces of our lives.
While it is often thought that humans learn best under threat of shame, we are compelled by law to behave responsibly at this time.
As we try to thread some weaves of normalcy into our lives, we need to constantly remind ourselves that we are stitched to the embroidery of the lockdown rules.
It was George Bernard Shaw who proclaimed that there are two tragedies in life. One is not to get your heart’s desire. The other is to get it! How true, Mr Shaw.
As the doors of bottle stores swing open, drinkers are smiling like kids in a candy store. We all know that going over the limit is a catalyst for irresponsible behaviour. I speak from an experienced perspective.
The government has put itself in a difficult position because booze and smoking are like Siamese twins, joined for mutual pleasure and dulling of the senses.
By unbanning sales alcohol now, the government has tipped the first domino and it should not be long before our favourite “cancer sticks” are available at retail windows.
