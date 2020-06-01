LETTER: Unbanning alcohol is first domino to fall... then cigarettes

OPINION - The first day of June dawns like any ordinary day, with a hint of winter in the breeze. But for many compulsive drinkers, what started as a normal day will not end the same as the unbanning of alcohol sales for home consumption heralds the arrival of level 3 of the phased lockdown.

While the easing of several other restrictions lubricates the way for a little extra freedom, most of us find ourselves embarking on an exercise of great delicacy and caution as we go out to weld the fragmented pieces of our lives.

While it is often thought that humans learn best under threat of shame, we are compelled by law to behave responsibly at this time.

As we try to thread some weaves of normalcy into our lives, we need to constantly remind ourselves that we are stitched to the embroidery of the lockdown rules.

It was George Bernard Shaw who proclaimed that there are two tragedies in life. One is not to get your heart’s desire. The other is to get it! How true, Mr Shaw.