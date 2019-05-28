Gift of the Givers volunteers. FILE PHOTO: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

OPINION - I HAVE been following the saga of the charity organisation Gift of the Givers in its battle with the Makana Municipality with much interest and a great deal of incredulity. Even if the organisation had agreed to take on the work of providing water to the town “on risk”, as the municipality says (and I’m more inclined to take the word of Dr Imtiaz Sooliman here, that they advised the municipality that government funding of R23million was required), when the national government did pay over some money, on what basis was R10m of this given to three companies for work which Gift of the Givers had already done?

Surely this is corruption of the first order? Surely an investigation of how this decision was arrived at is required?

And for the Department of Water and Sanitation, which transferred R22m to the municipality, to say it would not involve itself in any situation concerning the municipality and Gift of the Givers, is surely dereliction of duty. This means the department is happy to simply hand over taxpayers’ money to the municipality, without any checks and balances to ensure that it is correctly spent.

I trust there will be consequences for whoever in the department is responsible.

More importantly, I trust that none of the officials responsible are returned to their positions when the new Cabinet is announced for it is people such as these that have caused the country to suffer billions in fraud, corruption and general maladministration.

K EVANS Durban

Daily News