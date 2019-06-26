the DA's Phumzile Van Damme has a history of seeking cheap media mileage by trying to project herself as a fighter for liberation and equality argues the writer. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency / ANA

OPINION - The DA’s so-called shadow minister of communications is at it again. She has a history of seeking cheap media mileage by trying to project herself as a fighter for liberation and equality.

This time she punches someone and claims he called her “you black”. What’s racist about this? Are you not black, Phumzile van Damme? Or is it that you feel ashamed to be black?

She goes on to Twitter and makes ridiculous claims for fear that she may have been charged by the person she punched.

I actually agree with Helen Zille that on this matter we need to hear the other side.

I hope the accused in this matter comes forward so we can have a balanced account of what transpired.

Van Damme’s accent is so white that you will be excused for thinking the “Woolies water drank her”.

I have never heard her champion the cause of the millions of blacks who remain disadvantaged because of the inequalities that still exist in our country.

Van Damme has not raised the fact that her DA is using blacks as window dressers to get their votes to pack Parliament with whites.

All senior positions in the DA are taken by whites.

Are there no black leaders within the DA who can think or lead?

Why is she silent on the DA’s position on land or affirmative action? Van Damme can fool some people, some of the time, but certainly not most of us.

Daily News