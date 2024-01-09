Looking inwards to build outwards for the future

MSIZI MYEZA A learning organisation is one that actively promotes and supports a culture of continuous learning and growth. It recognises that learning is not limited to formal training programmes but is an ongoing process that occurs through daily experiences and interactions.

The Council for the Built Environment (CBE) plays a vital role in regulating and promoting the highest standards of expertise and professionalism within the industry. With our mission to ensure the delivery of sustainable and quality-built environments, it is important for us to reflect on our past experiences. It is through reflection that we are able to analyse critically our successes and failures, identify areas for improvement, and gain valuable insights for future decision-making. This introspection enables the CBE to learn from its mistakes, make informed changes, and continuously enhance our practices. Moreover, it allows for agility and responsiveness, enabling the CBE to sustain long-term success.

In addition, it is equally important to redirect our efforts constantly and align them with new knowledge and insights gained through reflection. Practically, this involves modifying our structures, processes, or even culture to embrace innovation and continuous improvement. By reorienting our approach, the CBE will be able to position itself to drive change and remain relevant in a fast-paced and ever-evolving built landscape. Reflecting on the recent Built Environment Recognition Awards, which celebrated the achievements of 2 900 professional registered people, we are not just thinking about this remarkable accomplishment within the built environment sector, but we want to amplify what this means in reality – the importance of being called a PR (registered professional) in the built environment sector.

Being a registered professional is regarded as a benchmark for excellence and the pinnacle of professional growth. The inaugural Built Environment Recognition Awards marked a significant highlight in the professional development of those honoured. However, this momentous milestone would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment of the employers, candidates, mentors, professional councils, and tertiary institutions. It is critical to note that their expertise has contributed to the overall growth of the built environment sector in South Africa.

The event showcased the diverse talents and expertise within the built environment sector, ranging from architects, engineers, project managers, landscape architects, land surveyors, quantity surveyors, town and regional planners, property valuers, environment practitioners, and many more. The late professor in urban planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Donald Schon, emphasised the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in the ever-evolving built environment sector. His thought-provoking analysis challenged conventional wisdom and encouraged professionals to critically reflect on their work, fostering innovation and growth within the industry. The recognition awards ceremony, held in Durban on 7 December 2023, provided an opportunity for like-minded individuals to connect, exchange ideas, and collaborate on future projects. The shared purpose and passion for transforming the built environment was palpable throughout the event, fostering a sense of camaraderie among attendees.

Moreover, the Built Environment Recognition Awards raised public awareness about the contributions of PR registered persons in South Africa. The positive exposure further highlighted the importance of professional recognition, instilling trust and confidence among clients and the general public. While celebrating the achievements of the professionals in the industry, however, we never lose track of the purpose of those in the built environment – to provide healthy, secure, dignified and sustainable environments where people live, work and play. Dr Msizi Myeza is the chief executive officer of the Council for the Built Environment.