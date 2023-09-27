Mental health benefits that stem from nature

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY Justlooking at a soothing waterfall or breathtaking countryside can do more than enrich your Instagram feed, it can cause feelings of wonder that provide several mental health benefits.

Nature is a source of comfort for all difficulties. Our oldest, most basic bond is to Mother Earth, full of majestic beauty that captivates, fascinates and inspires our thinking. In recent decades, our societies have become more industrialised, urban and digital. We have grown accustomed to spending our time indoors in front of screens. Have we been neglecting the beneficial effects that nature has, the ability to nurture our mental health? The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that from 1990 to 2013 there was a 50% increase in all mental illness worldwide from 416 million to 615 million people. One in four people will be affected by mental illness at some point in their lives.

A growing number of medical experts say this human/nature separation contributes to the decline in our physical and mental health. Nature, which is backed by science, is a great way to escape the high-octane pressures of modern life. We can temporarily escape the demands of everyday life in this setting, which provides a mental break. Without us realising it, we can control our everyday stresses by being in a relaxed state of mind, with calmness. Nature has the power to make individuals feel less entitled, less selfish and behave in more generous and helpful ways. Breathe deeply, inhale the good, let go of the negative, and enjoy the ride on our amazing Earth. Mental health is enhanced by the trees’ natural fragrance, quiet atmosphere and beautiful scenery. The fresh smells in nature, similar to aromatherapy, have therapeutic benefits. The levels of oxygen in a fresh natural setting are generally higher than that of indoor air.

Oxygen is the lifeblood we all need, fundamental to how our body operates from brain function, energy levels, the immune system, digestion and more – it all relies on oxygen pumping through our system. Nature is a calming and grounding activity that requires no effort, unlike emailing or chores at home. Nature helps us nurture our thinking, reasoning and other mental abilities. Our ability to concentrate and focus on life’s difficulties becomes enhanced. Positive health effects are enhanced when green spaces include water. The presence of negative ions in the air near moving water, forests and mountains could be beneficial in reducing depression and other mental illnesses symptoms. Does nature clear the mind? Studies have shown that individual moods improve after spending time outdoors, changing negative emotions from depressed, stressed and anxious to more positive, calm and balanced. Also, nature helps fight chronic diseases, promoting stronger immune systems.

When stepping outside, nature can improve physical wellness. By increasing your activity levels, you can maintain a healthy weight or even lose weight. Nature’s positive effects can reduce anxiety, blood pressure muscle tension and lower the risk of heart disease. According to the WHO, exposure to nature boosts your vitamin D level, which is crucial for your bones, blood cells and immune system. Having sunlight in our everyday life regulates sleep/wake cycles. In Denmark, a study found that children who had more green space had a reduced risk of mental disorders later in life. The potential exists for nature walks to be a promising natural treatment for boosting the performance of ADHD children (Attention Deficit Hypersensitivity Disorder) lifting their spirits and helping them concentrate better. If climate change is affecting your mental health, it may be beneficial to spend time connecting with nature. Health benefits gained from nature are limited by cultural and ethnic differences, and existing inequalities. Nature-based lifestyle changes are emerging as potential alternatives to complement or replace other treatments.

Public health and other policy makers are still being informed by science, which emphasises the need to consider access and proximity to green and blue spaces, while designing health interventions that support mental and physical health. The WHO focuses on quantifying the value of nature, our greatest source of health and well-being. This reduces the growing burden of ill health, magnifying mental, physical and cognitive gains. The success of improving our engagement with nature is based on connecting and understanding how nature interventions improve mental, physical and cognitive health outcomes. This is a positive development for everyone as it is the most cost-effective. We are aware that medications have a lengthy list of potential side effects and financial burdens.