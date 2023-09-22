Only a change of leadership can save the ANC

VISVIN REDDY The ANC is an organisation that has had a profound impact on South Africa’s political, social and economic landscape.

As an opponent of apartheid, it was vocal and determined in its mission to fight for a democratic society where all South Africans had equal rights. The ANC was a beacon of hope for generations of South Africans who had long suffered under the oppressive apartheid regime. However, since the ANC took over governance of South Africa in 1994, its rule has been characterised by broken promises, corruption, and the erosion of public confidence and trust. The ANC, throughout its existence, has had many leaders that have won the admiration of the international community, their struggle against apartheid has been depicted in various films, literature and documentaries.

Leaders like Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Oliver Tambo are some of the most respected political figures in the world. They fought selflessly for the freedom of their people and inspired the world with their vision of a democratic and just South Africa. Mandela, the first black president of South Africa, demonstrated strong moral leadership when he convinced white South Africans to reconcile with their political opponents and build a rainbow nation where everybody was equal. However, despite their noble vision of a democratic and just South Africa, the current ANC leadership has failed to match the moral standards of their predecessors. The ANC, as a political party in government, has done more harm than good to the lives of ordinary South Africans. The party has been accused of tolerating issues of corruption, nepotism and cronyism.

In the past, the ANC was viewed as the party of the people, representing the interests of the black majority in South Africa. Regrettably, since assuming power in 1994, the ANC has been tainted by corruption and unethical behaviour by its leaders and members. This has led to a loss of support from the masses and the emergence of breakaway parties like the EFF. The ANC’s inability to reign in corruption has made it lose the support of many South Africans. Corruption has become a Malawi, Zimbabwe or Mozambique-type of corruption. It is on a large scale and has eroded the trust that people had in the party.

The effects of corruption are felt most by the poor, many of whom are deprived of basic services like water, sanitation and electricity. It is heartbreaking to see people dying from hunger and diseases, while leaders of the ANC live luxuriously through the proceeds of corruption. This corrupt behaviour has undermined the very principles that the ANC once stood for. Election results have demonstrated how the once formidable political party has been significantly weakened by a loss of support from its members and supporters. In the 2019 national and provincial elections, the ANC received its lowest share of the national vote, falling below the 60% mark to just 54% of the vote compared to its previous vote share of 62% in 2014. The reasons for the decline in support are varied, but a lack of trust and growing perception of corruption in the party are chief among them.

The ANC leadership is corrupt, and all attempts to reinvent the party are likely to be futile while its leaders are self-serving. The problem is not just about the current leadership, but it's also about the ANC as an institution that is rotten to the core. The party has been transformed into a vehicle for the accumulation of wealth, and its leaders have neglected the challenges faced by the majority of South Africans. In many instances, politicians use their power and position to loot public funds, further enriching themselves and their associates. This unethical conduct shows that the ANC has lost all moral authority to govern the country. The ANC has failed to live up to the ideals of its founding fathers, who fought for a democratic, just, and non-racial South Africa. Instead, it has fostered a culture of corruption, cronyism, and nepotism, leading to the erosion of confidence from its members, supporters, and the public generally.

The party has become a victim of its own success, losing direction and vision. The ANC needs to reinvent itself, and that can only happen if its leaders are committed to the fundamental principles of democracy and integrity that underlie the party’s founding ideals. The party must reset its priorities and focus on fighting poverty, promoting economic growth, and delivering quality public services. However, this can only happen through the emergence of a new leadership that is committed to good governance and ethical behaviour. Otherwise, the ANC will continue to suffer a decline in support from its members and the general public. Visvin Reddy is the African Democratic Change (ADeC) leader. Picture: Tumi Pakkies /ANA Visvin Reddy is the African Democratic Change (ADeC) leader.