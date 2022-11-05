‘Our journey to prosperity: South Africa, we can do it’

By NDABEZINHLE SIBIYA It was around 8.30pm on May 4, 2009, when I received a telephone call from Mimi Jabe, the former private secretary to the premier-elect Dr Zweli Mkhize.

She informed me that Dr Mkhize wanted me to join him in an urgent private meeting to be held the following day in Zululand District. My bewildered gaze and husky voice travelled through the cellphone mouthpiece and landed questioningly in Mimi’s face and ears on the other side. “Do you have any details of this meeting?” I asked, also ascertaining who else from the office had been asked to be part of the meeting.

She responded: “I have already informed Dr Mkhize’s new Special Advisor Cyril Xaba to be part of this meeting.” She explained further: “The plan is that you will both fly from Durban’s Virginia Airport en-route to Oribi Airport to pick up Dr Zweli Mkhize and his Private Appointment Secretary Bheki Nzimande. From Oribi you will fly straight to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Airport in Ulundi. You will be accompanied by Joe Mncwabe who is already co-ordinating ground transport and security detail. You must be at the airport by 8am.” During the intervening hours, I was worried about the format of the meeting, the discussions and what would be my contribution. Yerrrr.

Having worked with Dr Mkhize for a very long time, I knew that you needed to be armed with accurate information when around him. His indiscriminate appetite for knowledge and documents he devoured until 2am was simply astonishing. It was the task of building a stronger KwaZulu-Natal, socially and economically, that whetted his appetite. Consequently, he expected everyone in his office and the government as a whole, to be knowledgeable about the programme of action of the ANC-led government.

He joined the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in 1994 as part of the first batch of public representatives who were pioneers of what a post-apartheid parliament would be like. Among the original corps of provincial parliamentarians included Harry Gwala, Jacob Zuma, Sbu Ndebele, Dumisani Makhaye, Willies Mchunu, Zibuse Mlaba, Ina Cronje, Happy Blose, Fatima Nahara, Mike Mabuyakhulu, M.B Gwala, B.S Mohlaka, H.L Combrink and many more others, too many to mention. Between 1994 and 2004, KZN was a different province. It was ravaged by violence and smitten with hostility and bitterness, especially between ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party. The Speaker, GS Mdlalose, always had a tough time containing the often unruly legislators who often disregarded his authority. They were used to exchanging unpleasantries not fit to be repeated.

Durban's weather on the morning of May 5, 2009, was partly cloudy with the average maximum daytime temperature forecast around 24.5°C. It was a great day for anyone wanting to enjoy looking at a blue sky and worshipping the rising sun. On my arrival at the Virginia Airport, I was informed by two pilots that a fixed-wing aircraft had been arranged. They indicated that a fixed-wing aircraft was apparently good and safer for this meeting which had a possibility of running five hours over. How did they know about the duration of this meeting?

I was flabbergasted. As I was talking to the pilots, Cyril Xaba, who is now the chair of the Portfolio Committee on Defence arrived. Because he had just started as a Special Advisor to Mkhize, I did not want to appear unprofessional by rushing him with questions about the details of the meeting. Instead, we exchanged pleasantries and started boarding.

The boarding and security protocols were a little more relaxed and quick, unlike boarding a normal commercial flight. The two pilots ensured that a positive rate of climb was established. The aircraft flew over the Durban Indian Ocean towards the South Durban basin. It moved inland above the Durban International Airport, previously known as Louis Botha Airport – named after the prime minister of a colonial South Africa.

Within five minutes, the aircraft’s speed increased rapidly after it had become airborne. As we were flying over Hillcrest’s Valley of Thousands Hills – having reached an altitude of above 500 feet – I congratulated Xaba for being appointed as a Special Advisor. I pointed out with excitement the fact that I was looking forward to working with him. He is one of the youth leaders who witnessed the drafting of the KwaZulu-Natal Constitution under the IFP-led KZN government.

Xaba and many other youth leaders in the ANC should be credited for playing a critical role, in the background, to ensure that leaders of the ANC were always prepared to participate in debates in Ulundi Legislative Assembly. Though the Interim Constitution permitted the drafting and adoption of provincial constitutions, ANC leaders in the province remained opposed to the provincial constitution. It was for this reason that they were excited when the certification of the KwaZulu-Natal Constitution failed in the constitutional court in early 1996. This KZN constitutional drafting process reflected geo-ideological differences within the province. These differences had been engineered by the apartheid government and forces opposed to democracy.

Well, back to my conversation with Cyril Xaba. Just when I was just about to ask about his preparedness for the meeting in Zululand – he posed the question – do you have the agenda and details of this meeting? What followed was a complete one minute silence.

I asked myself quietly – how come the new special advisor does not have the agenda and other details of a meeting involving a leader who had just been nominated to be the Premier? I was, however, comforted by what Ralph Smedley once said: “The unprepared speaker has a right to be afraid.” End of Part 1