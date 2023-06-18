Overcoming anxiety is a solvable problem

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY Are you having an overwhelming experience attached to fear and uncertainty? Despite your circumstances, science can help you overcome anxiety. But what does anxiety mean? Anxiety is the body’s response to fear of real or perceived threats regarding non-specific life situations.

Living with anxiety can be frustrating, but you are not alone. Anxiety is a mental illness that torments our minds, plunging our thoughts into darkness. And, of course, Covid-19 has worsened anxiety. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that anxiety has risen by over 25% during the pandemic. WHO global anxiety statistics estimates that 284 million adults suffer anxiety. Of these, 179 million were women (63%), and 105 million were men (37%). Given the mental health concerns raised by the pandemic, mental health support is an absolute need for all. The insights written in this article explore the therapy programmes available to overcome anxiety. Anxiety is not a medical condition but a natural emotion that is essential for survival in the face of extreme fear. Individuals experience racing thoughts coupled with physical signs, which may include tense muscles, trembling and a fast heart rate. Often signs of anxiety may be noticed when individuals feel anxious, find it difficult to focus, sleep and are irritable. Anxious feelings are normal. Feeling them is not always indicative of a mental health issue.

If anxiety is left untreated, it can result in depression and early death. An individual can treat anxiety at home without clinical supervision. Studies have found self-help tools to overcome short-term anxiety. Tools imply behaviours and activities that provide the best opportunity to re-learn how to react to situations that produce anxiety. This can be done by handling stress, relaxation techniques, support networks, puzzles and mental challenges and happy music. A standard approach to treat anxiety is psychological counselling. Therapy is available online, over-the-phone or in person. Cognitive behavioural thinking (CBT) is a type of psychotherapy that helps individuals recognise and change harmful thinking patterns. You overcome anxiety by not falling into the thought traps of uncertainty known as cognitive distortion or thinking errors.

These are false, fearful and uncertain thought patterns planted in our minds. These thoughts spring up to entrap us into believing fearful thinking. New ways of thinking can help one recover from anxiety. Once the stressor or fear passes or is resolved - your system will naturally calm down. Does anxiety interfere with your daily life? If yes, overcome these thought traps by looking through a different lens: Clear your mind from fearful thinking. Always tell yourself, ‘I have got this’. Do not jump to conclusions without a full assessment. Stop thinking about the worst-case scenario. Do not compare yourself with others, particularly on social media. Instead of comparing, become curious - these are unrealistic portrayals of others’ lives. Stop playing repetitive insecure thoughts about the issues of the past, present or future in your mind. Realise focusing on fears and uncertainty only covers the same territory over and over again – keeping you trapped in a fearful state of mind. By correcting these thinking errors, you free yourself from being a prisoner of your past to become the pioneer of your future.

Does your anxiety seem to worsen? Anxiety may worsen if you resist, oppose and avoid anxiety symptoms. Practise Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) therapy. ‘Exposure’ allows you to expose yourself to confront your fears and insecure thoughts, which make you anxious. ‘Response prevention’ helps you make the choice to avoid having fearful or uncertain thoughts. Why not break the anxiety cycle? The more you avoid these anxiety symptoms, the better the chances of recovery. Confront fearful situations with new self-confidence as a choice to move past them. This reduces anxiety and allows you to focus on important matters - shift your energy to create an improved version of yourself. How long does the brain take to heal anxiety? The development of new neural pathways may take time, perhaps, several weeks to months. Building self-esteem and confidence can help your brain treat signs of anxiety. You start feeling less anxious overall. Being consistent is key.

How do I reset my brain from anxiety? Create an anxiety treatment plan. Stay committed – anxiety requires daily work until anxiety loses its strength. Take some time to de-stress and regroup your thoughts. Daily affirmation keeps your mind focused on what you can control. Keep hydrated. Water have natural calming properties. Practice an improved diet, meditation (yoga) and deep breathing exercises. You can also overcome anxiety - by finding a purpose in life by helping others. Knowing that others need you makes it easier to navigate through challenging times. There is no point in being anxious because whatever is going to happen will happen, whether we worry or not.