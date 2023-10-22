Psychology is evolving, expanding our insights

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY Have you ever wondered how psychology came into being and how it has evolved since?

Psychology is derived from two Greek words: “psyche”, which means “spirit or soul” and “logos” which means “study or research”, which, when combined, is the “study of the mind”. Modern psychology covers the science of behaviour, brain functions and mental processes. Since the 17th century, philosophers have attempted to understand the connection between body and mind in the field of psychology. However, in the 21st century, we see a trend in psychology being applied to everyday life which helps us better understand ourselves, and others, improve communication and refine our critical thinking abilities. Over the past million years of evolution, our brain has grown significantly in size and complexity. This has led to exceptional cognitive (thinking) abilities for the human species. Intelligence is recognised for its general mental ability to reason, problem-solve and learn.

Wilhelm Wundt, the father of psychology, founded a laboratory in 1879 and established psychology as a scientific discipline from 1832 to 1920. The study of how humans learn, recall and handle difficulties is the subject of cognitive psychology, which became popular between 1950 and1970. Currently, psychologists rely on seven modern perspectives of psychology, which are also known as approaches or schools of thought to understand their patients. Human behaviour is viewed differently from different perspectives. The behaviourist perspective of the first half of the 20th century stated that observable behaviour was learnt through an individual’s response to outside stimuli. The approach has evolved into cognitive-behavioural therapy, which treats the human brain as a computer due to its ongoing evolution and modern relevance. Patient information is acquired, processed and stored to influence memory, perception and attention. Intelligence is a result of the integration of the cognitive functions.

The psychodynamic perspective has been related to Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis during 1896, who held the belief that individuals had limited free will and their behaviour was influenced by their unconscious mind, early childhood experiences and interpersonal relationships. Research indicates that Freud’s original work has been adjusted by multiple theorists to adapt to modern times and our current understanding of mental health conditions. The humanistic perspective, which came into existence in the 1950s, focused on the patient’s inner thoughts and self-image. The approach required patients to be motivated to achieve their highest potential for growth, change and development by being resilient and self-reliant. Today, therapists, counsellors and social workers use the approach with a passion for humanism. With the biological perspective, scientists have access to new data through genome sequencing which can help them better understand the human brain. The objective is to gain insight into factors that can be inherited through genetics and how chromosomes, hormones and brain development impact behaviour.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans observe the brain under changing conditions. It is helpful in identifying diseases, long-term drug effects or brain damage that contribute to mental health conditions, and is practised by neuropsychologists and behavioural scientists. The evolutionary perspective and the biological perspective work together in an attempt to answer the question of why we are the way we are. The approach explains the behavioural challenges that each generation faces, such as survival and reproduction, which has helped shape our mental processes today. Evolutionary psychologists are employed in teaching, research and public speaking fields. Cross-cultural perspectives are centred on the influence that different cultural factors may have on human behaviour. Cultural psychologists recognise that cultural differences can impact many aspects of human thought and behaviour that are universal. The focus of the psychologists is research, where they collect, analyse and interpret data from diverse cultures.

In the 21st century, the cognitive realm has become the focus of psychology. Understanding human behaviour is crucial since behaviours are the result of problems and solutions for mankind. Reflecting is an effective way to move through difficulties with renewed intention and get the person beyond unproductive thinking. If we fail to examine our lives, we lose perspective of what matters. Consider, what you are grateful for. What lessons have you learnt? What difficulties did you encounter? What strategies helped you overcome the difficult situations? Mindfulness helps us evolve in the 21st century, bringing wisdom and compassion. Set expectations and work towards achieving healthier dynamics. The science of daily reflection empowers us to develop successful habits and mindsets. Everything you reflect upon manifests a deep sense of clarity that protects your energy and safeguards your inner peace.