Self-awareness is the secret weapon to a healthier life

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY Most of the things are made up in our minds. Almost always, we fill our minds with “imaginary thinking”, either dwelling on past or future anxieties.

If we habitually indulge in imaginary thinking, our limited mind control can imprison us. Why not commit efforts to embrace awareness? With being aware, our thoughts are like having the lights on while we think, being in the present state with a continuous awareness of our thoughts. The most powerful asset we possess is undisputedly our mind. Taking control of your mental health is key to a healthier world, as the World Health Day theme, ‘My Health, My Right’ advocates. As World Health Day gains momentum, it serves as a powerful reminder to promote positive change in global health. The essence of World Health Day is embodied by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as it stands as a beacon of health awareness. World Health Day not only highlights pressing health-related challenges, it also promotes awareness for every individual to recognise the value of prioritised habits that will result in a healthier and more resilient future.

As our thinking has a significant impact on our well-being, we all have a shared obligation to play a crucial role by empowering each other to actively participate in improving health outcomes for ourselves and our communities. By participating in discussions with diverse individuals, the stigma associated with mental health challenges experienced by both men and women can be lessened. Individuals can be urged to seek assistance and care. The anniversary of the WHO’s founding in 1948 is marked on April 7th, which also serves as the date for celebrating World Health Day each year.

The World Health Day promotes discussions on health-related matters and fosters collaboration among healthcare professionals, governments, non-profit organisations and the public. Concerns addressed include health inequalities, promoting health education, and advocacy for policy changes to improve global health outcomes. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought into focus the importance of healthcare access and preparedness investment. This year’s theme is particularly relevant given the pandemic’s findings on inequalities in healthcare and outcomes, with marginalised communities and low-income countries being the most affected. The focus of 2024 is on the invaluable contributions made by nurses and midwives, who have been instrumental in revolutionising the healthcare industry as we know it today.

Workplaces are inclined to support World Health programs by welcoming health and wellness programs for their employees, supporting local health initiatives and spreading health-related awareness about health issues through platforms and networks. Numerous advances have been made in telemedicine, mobile health applications and the application of artificial intelligence. Ahead of World Health Day, WHO announced the launch of S.A.R.A.H, a Smart AI Resource Assistant for Health, which represents an evolution of AI-powered health information avatars that engage users on various health topics. The WHO continues to use various digital tools and channels to distribute and amplify health information including text messaging, chatbots and social media.

Imagine a world where artificial intelligence revolutionises healthcare through accurate diagnosis, efficient drug discovery and accessible patient care. This world is being shaped by AI. However, AI’s presence in healthcare has sparked myths such as the fear that AI will replace clinicians. It is humans who are developing AI applications through programming and algorithms, AI will not replace human intelligence. In reality, AI presence is here to assist healthcare professionals, AI may serve as a tool in healthcare that can never replace human doctors. It could be a thought-provoking exercise to reflect on the advances made in healthcare. Acquaint yourself with themes from previous years. With over 50 years of health data in its archives, you may uncover relevant insights from past information to assist you in overcoming health challenges in our world. The goal of ‘Health for All’ will remain a priority for World Health Day as our world advances.

Modernity emphasises that when we understand the mind’s nature, we free ourselves from our perceptions. Why not regain control of your mind? Your mind has two options: either you control it or it controls you. By welcoming the ground-breaking concept, ‘Self Awareness’, a secret weapon to a healthier life, you can enable yourself to understand life from multiple perspectives, freeing you from made-up assumptions as you begin to question your perceptions about health-related challenges. To understand yourself, give up the illusion that you already do. Self-awareness is essential to gain control of your life. Begin by taking the initiative to work on improvising instead of waiting for challenges to improve.