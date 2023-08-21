Smart moves to awaken your intelligence

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY It is believed that an intelligent individual is neither influenced by memory nor deluded by imagination.

The learnt ability to put thought in its right place is intelligence. Yet, some individuals possess the ability to make being intelligent seem effortless, as if a tidal wave of amazing energy is flowing towards them. Intelligence is not something we are born with, but rather a result of a flexible and changing ability to learn. This article outlines the process that awakens intelligence. Despite the presence of this force of intelligence, some may find it difficult to manage their weaknesses. Are mysterious forces draining your ability to problem-solve or reason? Experiencing an unexplained rush of emotions? Break away from hereditary patterns, cultural codes or social beliefs and become the writer of your own destiny.

Right now, if you can, use intelligence to hold an imagination of your dreams in your mind. Really feel it, live it and then you can bring that abundance into your life, effortlessly, the way you were born to do. Sounds magical? It is. Listening to that magic is all that is required. The process of getting where you want is a lot less difficult than you might think. You possess the natural gifts that are unique to you and can lead you to the prosperity, love and fulfilment you so passionately desire. Adopt lifestyle habits by questioning everything and making time to reflect. Sharpen both crystallised intelligence by acquiring new knowledge and learning from experiences, and fluid intelligence to solve problems and think logically using new insights. Open your thinking to ethical reasoning which differentiates between right and wrong or harmful thinking for others and yourself. Ethical thinking relies on values to guide us in making ethical choices. Those who refrain from small talk are more intelligent. They draw intelligence from multiple sources.

Awaken crystallised and fluid intelligence through the mental benefits of exercise. Physical activity can help you think, learn, problem-solve and enjoy an emotional balance. Studies speculate that aerobic activity promotes and awakens the growth of neurons. Neurons are responsible for sending and receiving chemicals that carry information between brain cells. The caffeine in coffee blocks adenosine, a brain chemical that makes you sleepy, enabling you to be alert and increase brain function. This helps awaken your learning and mental performance to a higher level. Taking caffeine awakens your attention, enabling you to remain focused for longer periods and better able to absorb new insights. It is advisable to drink coffee in moderation; too much coffee may increase anxiety. Green tea contains small amounts of caffeine and an amino acid called L-theanine, which has been found to help reduce stress and boost your mood. Also, green tea contains high amounts of a chemical called epigallocatechin gallate, which may be beneficial for learning and memory. Eat foods with nutrients that positively impact brain function, including omega-3, flavonoids and vitamin K. Omega-3, found in fatty fish, avocados and nuts, helps you understand complex concepts by using logical thinking. Flavonoids, found in tea, cocoa and grains, may offer protective effects on brain cells. This also repairs and strengthens brain cells and working memory. Vitamin K, found primarily in leafy greens like kale, collards and spinach, is beneficial for brain cell survival and mental performance.

Playing an instrument is an enjoyable and creative way to awaken your intelligence. Skills like memory, pattern recognition and physical co-ordination are involved. Your sensory and cognitive abilities are challenged by these skills, and your mental and neural functioning is improved. Reading increases one’s intelligence. The awakening of neural connections between all areas of your brain results in long-term storage of memory, critical thinking and problem-solving. A longer duration of education is linked to higher intelligence if one continues to learn. Challenge your brain through mental exercises. Stay curious and try something new, like reading a blog or downloading a podcast. Thinking abilities are awakened through socialisation. Sleep is essential to maintain optimal ways of thinking. Meditation and musical applications help your mind to remain in the present. Be mindful of your self-talk. A stronger foundation in reasoning could help everyone, regardless of their IQ, to use their intelligence to make smarter judgements.

Intelligence is awakened when the brain recognises its weakness, can easily adapt to change, discovers what it is capable of and what it is not. Learning to think is a fascinating skill that must be acquired. Master the art of letting go of what no longer serves you. Have hope in a new flowering for modern civilisation, a new possibility for growth, as there are no limitations to human intelligence, imagination and wonder. The outcome is whatever you choose. Only you can write your own story. Anolene Thangavelu Pillay is a psychology adviser.