EDGAR LEGOALE The current disagreement between the Wagner and Russian military leadership has brought to the fore the power that private business has in disrupting any country. This situation applies to other countries as well, such as South Africa, where white monopoly is controlling the state.

The likes of Rupert Murdoch and Oppenheimers have a stronghold on the country's political environment, to the extent that they even have their own private terminal at airports. The case of Wagner and Russian military leadership is a classic instance of how private businesses can step into the power corridors of a country. Wagner, a private military company, is causing a rift between Russia's military leadership and the Kremlin, as its influence is seen as a threat to the Russian army's command and control structure.

The disagreement underscores the fact that private businesses, particularly those with large sums of money, can wield significant power and influence over governments and societies. The same situation is occurring in South Africa, where the likes of Murdoch and the Oppenheimers are controlling the state, political environment, and economy. These business tycoons have significant stakes in various sectors of the country's economy, such as mining, banking, agriculture, and media. They use their wealth and influence to dictate government policies, secure favourable business deals, and silence critics.

This situation has bred resentment in South Africa, with many accusing the business elites of stifling democratic processes and monopolising the country's wealth. The white monopoly's grip on power in South Africa has resulted in a lack of genuine transformation, marginalisation of black-owned businesses, and widening inequality. The situation has resulted in a power vacuum where private wealth is pitted against the interests of the state and its citizens. The reality of private business as power is evident in the likes of Murdoch and the Oppenheimers having a private terminal at airports. The terminal allows them to avoid long queues and enjoy exclusive services that cater solely to their needs. Such privileges are a testament to the level of influence that private businesses have in South Africa, and the extent to which they control resources and political power. The current disagreement between Wagner and Russian military leadership highlights the power of private business to disrupt a country's political and military structures. The same power dynamic is playing out in South Africa, where white monopoly controls the state and has a stranglehold on the country's political environment.