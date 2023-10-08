Unite to protect our elderly

NONHLANHLA KHOZA Upholding and preserving the dignity of senior citizens, caring for them and the vulnerable and preserving their dignity remain our collective responsibility.

While the government tirelessly works towards societal transformation, nation-building and social cohesion, as individual members of society, we have a role to play. It is our firm belief that our focus on social transformation should be unrelenting, with a spotlight on the most vulnerable segments of society. In addressing pressing social issues, such as the distressing prevalence of gender-based violence and persistent social challenges that remain disturbingly high, we all need to hold hands. In a compassionate and empathetic society, it is our moral duty to stand alongside the Department of Social Development and actively participate in safeguarding, not only our senior citizens, but all vulnerable groups.

Our elderly population has made invaluable contributions to the development of our communities and it is now our responsibility to ensure their well-being and safety. September saw us observe World Alzheimer's Month, coinciding with Albinism Awareness Month. During this time, we united to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease, which affects millions worldwide, and we championed campaigns promoting awareness and inclusion for individuals with disabilities and albinism, nurturing a more tolerant and inclusive society. As we step into October, designated as Social Development Month, our goal is to shine a spotlight on the Department's work and the initiatives of its entities, such as the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the National Development Agency (NDA).

Our unwavering commitment is to improve the living conditions of citizens by ensuring access to social development services for disadvantaged communities, children, families and the elderly. The heart-wrenching issue of gender-based violence against women and children remains at the forefront of our efforts. We are dedicated to raising awareness and promoting the spirit of ubuntu to combat the erosion of moral values in our society. We must acknowledge the invaluable role that senior citizens have played in shaping our world. Their wisdom, experience and resilience have been instrumental in building the strong foundations of our society. However, as they age, they become more vulnerable to physical, emotional and financial challenges. It is our collective responsibility to provide them with the protection and support they deserve during their golden years.

It is distressing to witness older persons being targeted by criminals, who falsely accuse them of witchcraft, often when they suffer from Alzheimer's disease or dementia. Raising awareness about the risk factors and proactively taking measures to delay or prevent dementia onset is essential. Our senior citizens are a well of wisdom and it is our collective obligation to protect them. Throughout October, the department will actively engage with communities to outline its efforts aimed at significantly improving the lives of underprivileged individuals and communities in our province. We are steadfast in providing essential support, care and services to those affected by Alzheimer's disease and dementia, as well as their families. October, in our department, signifies our advocacy for inclusivity, accessibility and equal opportunities for all members of society, regardless of their physical or cognitive abilities. We recognise the challenges our communities face and use this month as a platform to nurture empathy and create a more inclusive and supportive environment for our vulnerable groups, ensuring they understand the services offered by the department.

Safeguarding those affected by health conditions is a responsibility shared by all of us. October serves as a reminder of the profound impact of the challenges, requiring co-operation between the government and society. Our commitment as the caring ANC government extends beyond mere token activities. We provide communities with opportunities to gain a better understanding of the services we offer and the social, economic and demographic implications on older persons. Instances where individuals have faced violence and even death due to witchcraft accusations within their communities, have deeply troubled us. Our duty goes beyond awareness; we must engage in ongoing conversations about Alzheimer's disease in our homes, churches and gatherings throughout the year to maintain awareness. It is imperative that we all support affected families in battling the stigma that is attached to the disease.

We are resolute that we have made a difference in the lives of vulnerable groups. We continue to tirelessly work to strengthen support systems for caregivers and provide the dignity and respect that older people deserve. The commemoration of senior citizens also emphasises their importance in our society. To put things into perspective, in 2013, an estimated 44.4 million people had dementia worldwide, with projections of 75.6 million by 2030 and a staggering 135.5 million by 2050. Notably, 62% of individuals with dementia reside in developing countries, a figure expected to rise to 71% by 2050. In South Africa, the 2011 census indicated that approximately 2.2 million people have some form of dementia. In certain provinces, older persons, particularly those with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, face the horrific consequences of witchcraft accusations, leading to violence and exclusion from their communities.

While there is no cure for Alzheimer's, it's crucial to recognise the social, emotional and financial devastation it inflicts on families. Escalating medical costs, coupled with limited support for day or full-time care, exacerbate the challenges. Nevertheless, there are drug and non-drug options available to manage the symptoms and we must consistently convey this message to our communities. The department provides residential care services to 2 846 older persons across 44 funded residential facilities, with 989 of them living with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Shockingly, 352 older persons have experienced some form of elder abuse, with uThukela leading in reported cases, followed by Ugu, Zululand, eThekwini South, eThekwini North and King Cetshwayo. It is crucial to note that some older persons experience abuse due to misunderstandings or a lack of understanding about Alzheimer's disease and dementia. The department has been diligently working to address the needs of senior citizens, but they cannot do it alone. We, as active members of our community, must step up and collaborate with them in the efforts. There are several ways in which we can contribute. We can:

Volunteer: Consider dedicating our time to senior centres, nursing homes or organisations that support the elderly. Your presence and companionship can make a world of difference in their lives. Advocacy: Use our voices to advocate for policies and programmes that enhance the welfare of senior citizens. Let us join advocacy groups and work towards creating a safer and more inclusive environment for them. Financial Assistance: Many senior citizens face financial challenges and any contribution, big or small, can alleviate their burden. Donations to reputable charities or initiatives that support the elderly can be incredibly impactful.

Education and Awareness: Let us raise awareness within our communities about the challenges faced by senior citizens. We must organise workshops and seminars to educate others about the issues they confront and how to provide meaningful support. Community Engagement: We must foster a sense of belonging and inclusion for senior citizens in our neighbourhoods. We must organise community events and gatherings that encourage interactions between generations. By uniting with the Department of Social Development and actively participating in the initiatives, we can create a society where our senior citizens are not only protected, but also cherished.