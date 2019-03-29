EFF leader Julius Malema during the party's 2019 Election Manifesto at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

OPINION - Growing up in an Indian home, I was taught that “charity begins at home”. This meant that those who were employed in our homes were considered part of our homes. What we would share with our siblings and relatives, we would share with those who worked for us. We were raised to share our food and groceries, clothes and other resources with them. This was besides the remuneration they received. Perhaps this sharing was to compensate for the emotional strain our families bore, knowing that our household aides worked tirelessly to complete our chores, and these deeds compensated for the limited financial payment we could afford.

I know of many Indian families who have subsidised their employees’ education. Many examples exist where people of Indian origin have shared their resources by building and furnishing homes for their workers.

Sadly though, this culture of charity through sharing one’s basic necessities has been largely misconstrued as a substitute for remuneration, and is portrayed as exploitation by those perpetuating the racism agenda.

The average working-class Indian should be lauded for providing jobs for those who would otherwise be adding to the growing unemployment statistics.

Granted there are those who have an elitist attitude but to blanket an entire community for the faults of a few is a deliberate attempt to fracture democratic gains in this fledgling democracy.

The infamous EFF leader believes it’s better and easier to make unsubstantiated remarks to grow his voter base, and compromise the social fabric of this rainbow nation.

Twenty-five years since the first democratic elections, we are faced with young upstarts who promote division and discrimination under the guise of a free and fair south Africa.

Is this the spirit of a freedom fighter? I think not!

Let’s be wise on May 8 and elect responsible leaders who will continue to make South Africa great.

Daily News