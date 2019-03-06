File image.

OPINION - We should all be concerned over the issue of abuse of power and corruption in government. Since democracy, there has been outright and open corruption by successive governments.

We have seen the privilege given to manage the affairs of this country being misused.

Some have enriched themselves and their cronies and in turn the very people who elected them have been neglected, while the country is saddled with enormous debts which our children and grandchildren will have to repay.

It is a frustrating scenario on repeat with nothing being done to alleviate the abuse of authority.

I am not choosing sides but simply making it clear that no matter who we put into government, they lose sight of the primary job.

This is what our country has become: normal individuals in suits and ties who seemingly are above the law and above the people of this country.

We must open our eyes and stop being fooled.

We need to focus on true development of our country and not be fooled by the lackadaisical work being done by the individuals we ourselves put in power.

We must rapidly come up with solutions to our problems such as crime, unemployment, poverty, healthcare and education as they are all vital in the development of our country and our position in the international arena.

I want to see our country flourish, and not diminish with corrupt politicians becoming heads of government.

I want to see our debts reduced until we are in good standing.

But for this to happen we must first put the right persons in place to run our country.

We hold the key to our rise in glory or our fall in utter despair.

Daily News