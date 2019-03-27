RENTAL WATCH: A tenant who receives summons from the small claims, magistrate’s or high court will have to defend it within a specified time. A tenant who has a proper defence must inform the court, and this is done by defending the summons or entering an appearance to defend. Should the tenant fail to respond to a summons within the time allowed, default judgment can be taken against him or her.

If a default judgment is granted, the person may be able to have it withdrawn or rescinded. This must be done within the time specified of the default award. When judgment is given by default, it means that the court has decided in favour of the plaintiff. The plaintiff may be a landlord who sued for arrear rentals or a tenant claiming damages for injury sustained, allegedly due to the landlord’s negligence.

The landlord’s claim for arrear rentals and the ejectment of the tenant from the dwelling will be carried out on further instructions from the landlord to the sheriff.

The tenant who wants to have the default judgment rescinded must follow certain procedures. He or she will have to file an application in court and on all parties to the court proceedings. The tenant must set out the reason(s) in an affidavit when making an application to court to consider withdrawal of the judgment, and must show good cause.

The court must also be informed why the case was not defended, and there must be good reasons to support the failure to defend. If the magistrate or judge is satisfied, the default judgment will be set aside. The tenant/defendant is then required to defend the summons within the time allowed by filing an affidavit in which he/she states the reasons for opposing the landlord’s claims.

In one case, the landlord Mark Steele was granted a default judgment in June, 2008, for the eviction of his tenants from 11 Hendon Road, Yeoville, Johannesburg. He had served notices on the tenants, but since they refused to move out he brought an application in the high court to have them evicted.

Seventy people occupied the four large flats and three separate rooms that were divided into multiple units at a rental of R1239 per flat, and R266 per room. The tenants were poor and comprised women, children and the disabled. The landlord claimed that he wanted to carry out renovations since the property was rundown and overcrowded.

Judge Kathleen Satchwell granted the eviction order, directing the tenants to move out of the property. They then applied to the court to have the default judgment set aside, but Judge Tsoka dismissed their application. The tenants then took their plight to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to argue the right to be granted rescission.

The case is referred to as the Occupiers, Shulana Court, 11 Hendon Road, Yeoville, Johannesburg v Steele [2010] 4 All SA 54 (SCA). Acting Judge Leona Theron, supported by four other judges of the SCA, granted a rescission order on March 25, 2010, under the common law.

The court was satisfied that the tenants had shown good cause since they genuinely believed their matter was being defended by an organisation they approached when summons was served.

The judgment also found that the court is required to protect the occupier’s constitutional rights and “that evictions take place in a humane manner, consistent with the values of the constitution”. Granting an eviction order was not just and equitable since it failed to take into consideration all the relevant facts relating to the needs of the elderly, children, disabled persons and households, and the municipality’s view regarding availability of temporary or permanent accommodation.

The high court did not discharge its statutory obligations in granting the evictions.

The SCA upheld the tenants’ rescission appeal with costs, including the costs of two advocates. It rescinded the default judgment granted against them on June 18, 2008. They were given the opportunity to file their opposing affidavits within the time period. The costs of the application were reserved for the trial court. No order as to costs was made in the appeal against the order of eviction.

Dr Sayed Iqbal Mohamed is chairperson of the Organisation of Civic Rights and deputy chairperson of the KZN Rental Housing Tribunal. He writes in his personal capacity. For advice, contact Pretty Gumede or Loshni Naidoo at 0313046451/ [email protected] or [email protected]

