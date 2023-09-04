Why do people believe fabricated stories?

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY It’s one thing to hear something that isn’t true. It’s another to believe it. A story that is often created or not entirely true in order to deceive others is defined as a fabricated story.

Put simply, there is a difference between misinformation (honest) and disinformation (deceptive). Humans’ ability to think, reason and understand are often challenged by the conflicting information. The belief in disinformation influences decision-making and judgement which presents a significant challenge for the 21st century. Fabricated stories have been recognised as the key contributor to modern events, from elections and votes to the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other fabricated stories are due to psychological conditions or a history of trauma. We tend to ruminate and adopt repetitive thinking patterns about unpleasant events, using more powerful words to describe them than happy events. The beliefs lead to actions having both positive and negative outcomes. It is unclear why people fabricate stories as everyone’s motivation and experiences are unique and complex. Could it be a power struggle? To feel more in power or in control. In all interactions, it is best to strive for accuracy and honesty. People tend to be biased into believing in the validity of information instead of thinking it out using logic. Do not allow your personal beliefs to cloud your judgement or allow your emotions to influence your views on a fabricated story. Internet senders have the ability to alter potentially influential messages, both true and false, to reach billions of individuals. Acquire the ability to spot disinformation and its underlying intention.

Ways to spot fabricated stories can be daunting. It can be a challenge to accurately separate fact from false stories. The effort required to reach the truth is always worth it. Develop a critical mindset. Realise that fabricated stories create “shock value” which may trigger responses like fear and anger. Keeping your emotional response to the fabricated stories under control is essential. Instead, use logic and critical thinking to approach what you see and hear. Question yourself, on why the story needed to be told. Is the intention to persuade me to believe a specific viewpoint? Are my emotions being triggered? Examine the source, consider their ethics and professional experience? Are they well-known experts in the field? Do they often exaggerate? If you have received the story from a best friend, this does not give the story any additional authority. There could be a possibility that they may have not followed questioning and reasoning before sharing the story.

Find out if anyone else has heard about the story. What do other sources say? Avoid reaching conclusions too soon. This can be as unwise as believing every rumour or conspiracy theory. It is possible for anyone to make a mistake, and be persistent in searching for the root of the story, on how it began. Examine the evidence, a credible story is likely to have plenty of facts or detailed, consistent accounts from people on the scene. If these are missing, question them. Is the evidence in support of a specific event? Are the facts been chosen or twisted to support a certain viewpoint? Ensure that it sounds correct. Use common sense. Someone who creates a story will have more difficulty keeping the details straight, from beginning to end, as opposed to someone recalling details of that memory. Individuals who cannot effectively spot a fabricated story, usually have higher levels of anxiety. Not all stories are created with the intention to deceive.

Fabricated stories are designed to “feed” your believers, gain attention, gain an advantage in some way or require sympathy. A detailed and accurate explanation of facts should outweigh the influence of disinformation. People who adopt a herd mentality are influenced by closely following the majority thinking of a fabricated story. When considering options, whether the story is true, consider your own analysis to make well-informed decisions. We, as humans, can often think of ourselves as rational creatures, but for the most part, we are guided by emotional and irrational thinking. The best way to protect our well-being is to be a well-informed reader. The more knowledge you have, the easier it becomes to distinguish between honest and deceptive information. Moreover, human reasoning is influenced by personal values rather than objective evidence. While a fabricated story can divide people, the truth can unite them. With a greater understanding of how to think in this digital world; we have a greater chance of becoming a part of the solution. Use the highest form of thinking. Use critical thinking that goes beyond fact-finding and reasoning to understand the true intention behind fabricated stories.