Why is Pagad attacking the Jewish community?

People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad), issued a press statement last Sunday containing derogatory, defamatory and demeaning remarks aimed at the Jewish community of South Africa. On closer examination, this is bordering on hate speech as it is replete with nothing but hatred disguised as a community-based initiative.

One needs to question what threat the Jews pose to Pagad or the constituency they purport to represent. In terms of numbers, it’s estimated that the Muslim population represents about 6.5% of the almost 5 million people living in the Western Cape, where Pagad operates, equating to 325 000 people and the Jewish population being under 20 000, which includes children and elderly. Therefore, given the press release referred to, this miniscule sector to the Cape represents a “clear and present danger” to Pagad and reading the text of their statement, is a danger to the entire country.

If it weren’t peppered with such ridiculous and predictable innuendos it would be laughable. Sadly, this is not a joke but an open attack and invitation to violence, given the past record of this openly anti-Semitic movement, playing on religious bigotry and incitement. Anti-Zionist rhetoric is nothing but a guise for Jew hatred, and given the tensions due to power outages, unemployment, criminality (something Pagad supposedly champions), and other challenges facing the country, what better scapegoat than the Jewish community with its history of peaceful community involvement.

What are these people trying to do with gang warfare in their backyard, a murder rate matching that of the drug cartels of Mexico, illegal firearms sold by the police to criminals, the rape capital of the world and drugs peddled on street corners? Yet they tell us they are against gangsterism and drugs. They have no interest in criminality, their target and sole focus is the destruction of the Jewish community while turning their backs on their own communities. * Allan Wolman, Tel Aviv Israel.

