Durban gears up for a blast with Gas Motorshow

Durban — Gear up for the exhilarating return of the Gas Motorshow on June 15 and 16 at Suncoast Durban.

This year, Suncoast will host one of the largest automotive exhibitions in the country, showcasing a blend of high-end elements in a secure and enjoyable environment. The event's purpose is to celebrate a shared passion for South Africa's broad automotive and music culture. "Prepare to be dazzled, not only by the continent's rarest vehicles, but also by the presence of social influencers, stuntmen, and international stars," the organisers said.

They promise an action-packed line-up, with an international stunt show by DiDi Bizzarrro, freestyle motocross, gymkhana, drifting, spinning, sound-off, R/C drifting, VR race simulators, classics and vintage exhibitions, stance exhibitions, drag exhibitions, JDM exhibitions, bikes, and corporate brand unveilings, live music, live street art, gaming tournaments, prizes, raffles, give-aways, and a two-day afterparty featuring Lady Zamar, MiCasa, TXC, DJ Kent and DJ Fresh, among others. On Sunday, June 16, they plan to celebrate Father's Day and Youth Day with "an unforgettable spectacle as the stunt show takes to the skies!" For the first time, a thrilling airshow will be combined with heart-pumping stunts, featuring aerial performances, organisers said.

