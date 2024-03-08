It’s all about to happen at Jazz At the Drakensberg

Durban — The uKhahlamba Drakensberg region will come alive once again, when music lovers from all walks of life come together for the return of Jazz At The Drakensberg event, on Saturday, March 23 at the Cathedral Peak Wine Estate in Winterton. The event promises a day of lifestyle, adventure and all that jazz, headlined by singers and songwriters such as Mandisi Dyantyis, Zoë Modiga and Loyiso Ntshongwana, aka LLoyiso.

Zoë Modiga, born and raised in KZN, is the quintessential artist who represents the present and future of South African music. As a lively performer with a background in classical and jazz training, she is known to enchant audiences into another world while having an evocative individualism in fashion and imagery. Event attendees will also get to experience a two-night “Explore Drakensberg Experience” in partnership with Ezemvelo Didima Resort. Mandisi Dyantyis. Ezemvelo CEO Sihle Mkhize has expressed his excitement about partnering with Outrage Concepts. He said this was an ideal platform to promote the destination and encourage domestic tourism numbers.

“Ezemvelo’s support of the event is based on the premise that we are selling accommodation and promoting the uKhahlamba Drakensberg Park as a strategically positioned, easily accessible, and affordable destination. It’s where KZN meets Gauteng, the Free State, and Lesotho. It’s also part of our strategy to support this annual event to help boost the local economy and ensure that the communities adjacent to our parks participate in and benefit from our involvement in such tourism activities.” Mkhize said. Jazz At The Drakensberg is set to boost destination tourism and be a highlight in the tourism activities and event calendar of the region. Thabani Mazibuko, director of Outrage Concepts, said the event had grown to become one of the contributors to tourism in the region.

“The vision is to grow it to become a three-day event, where visitors can immerse themselves in the beauty of the Drakensberg while enjoying the smooth sounds of jazz. “Our strategic partnership with Tourism KwaZulu-Natal ensures that we utilise this lifestyle festival to profile local tourism products and establishments, (and contribute) to sustainable local jobs for the entire uKhahlamba tourism value chain.” Loyiso Ntshongwana. Patrons are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, camp chairs, and cooler boxes so that they can sit back, relax, and enjoy all the planned festivities. Food stalls will be available on site.

For guests who could not secure accommodation packages, all-day access tickets are still available, and guests are encouraged to book accommodation around the towns of Winterton, Bergville and Ladysmith. Tickets for the Jazz At The Drakensberg are available at Computicket, at R350 for general and R950 for VIP and VVIP packages from R6 000. Gates open at 10am. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.