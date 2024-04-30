PAW Patrol heading to South Africa this June

Durban — The PAW Patrol are on a roll and heading to South Africa this June for the action-packed, music-filled live stage production, PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”. The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series (produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nick Jr DStv 307) will be live on stage at the Durban ICC from June 21–23 and at Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, in Johannesburg from June 28–30. It’s the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small”.

Through a unique storyline and upbeat music, Ryder and the pups share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line. Classic theatrical scenery, along with a hi-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, such as Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s farm and Jake’s Mountain. Paw Patrol, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series, will be live on stage at the Durban ICC from June 21–23 and at Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, in Johannesburg from June 28–30. Picture: Supplied PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids with the opportunity to experience in-person theatre. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to engage through call and response and audience interaction, dance the Pup Pup Boogie, help the pups rescue Mayor Goodway, and win the race! PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is brought to you by Blu Blood with Paramount Global, VStar Entertainment Group and TEG Life Like Touring in association with East Coast Radio.

“Blu Blood has always been committed to bringing world-class entertainment to South Africa, and we are thrilled to announce the arrival of the PAW Patrol live stage production in 2024. This beloved children’s brand has captured the hearts of families around the globe. At Blu Blood, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional live experiences, and PAW Patrol Live! is set to be a highlight on our 2024 calendar. We can’t wait to see the joy and smiles it brings,” shared Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman. Paw Patrol, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series, will be live on stage at the Durban ICC from June 21–23 and at Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, in Johannesburg from June 28–30. Picture: Supplied Tickets for all performances are exclusively available through Ticketpro and Spar Payzone kiosks. [https://tinyurl.com/PAWPatrolSA] “As we gear up for the 2024 South Africa tour, we’re thrilled to bring the beloved pups of Adventure Bay to life on stage,” said Rachel Karpf, vice-president of Experiences and Live Stage for Paramount.