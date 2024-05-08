Samsung launches ‘buy and try’ promotion with super big TVs – first of its kind in SA

Samsung launched its “buy and try” promotion (terms and conditions apply), which allows South Africans to try out its cutting-edge 98-inch Neo QLED 8K, 4K or OLED super big TVs that are designed for enthusiasts who want nothing less than the best. The compelling offer makes it easy to discover which of these 98-inch screens is the right fit for you. There has never been a better time to explore ultimate viewing experiences than the present.

Here’s how it works • Purchase a Super Big participating model from the Samsung online store, Samsung store or Hirsch’s. • Once delivered, you can use and explore the TV over 30 days.

• Try it, keep it and redeem a free gift after the 30 days – Freestyle Gen2, 43” Neo OLED or Q-Symphony Soundbar. • If not, let Samsung know and the TV will be picked up in its “like new” condition and you will be refunded. (Like-new condition means that the TV powers on, has no damage, scratches, cracks or missing components or accessories.) With Samsung’s 98-inch Neo TVs, you can immerse yourself in majestic life-like scenes unfolding right in front of your eyes. Buy. Try. Keep

Between now and while stocks last, you can purchase the Neo QLED or OLED TV to try out. If you love it, you can keep it and receive a Freestyle Gen2 or 43” Neo OLED 4K TV or a HW-Q990C Q-Symphony Soundbar as a complimentary gift. If the TV screen is not entirely to your satisfaction, you can return it within 30 days, hassle-free, for a refund. Participating models 98” QLED TV Q80C QA98Q80CAKXXA

98” Neo QLED TV QN90D QA98QN90DAKXXA 98” Neo QLED TV QN90A QA98QN90AAKXXA 85” Neo QLED 8K TV QN900C QA85QN900CKXXA

75” Neo QLED 8K TV QN900C QA75QN900CKXXA 77” OLED TV S95C QA77S95CAKXXA Experience Super Big 98-inch television viewing

Let every corner of your room be immersed in a stadium or cinema-like experience with a screen size designed to captivate. The picture quality is something to write home about with its direct full array feature that promises ultra-fine contrast levels. Experience the deepest blacks and the purest whites, ensuring each scene feels life-like. Whether you’re reminiscing with old videos or streaming your favourite Netflix or Prime Video flick – the Neural Quantum Processor enhances every frame, bringing it closer to 4K brilliance. With its powerful Neural Quantum Processor 4K, you get to experience the full benefits of the entire 98 inches and can immerse yourself in the majestic pictures unfolding right in front of your eyes. The powerful processor adjusts brightness, amplifies contrast, enhances objects and upscales resolution to turn everyday content into a feast for the eyes. Get to enjoy realistic images in amazing clarity and detail courtesy of the TV’s Quantum HDR+. This is a shift from merely watching your favourite content - whether it’s sports, series or movies - to truly enjoying it. If you opt to stay home and enjoy a game on the TV as opposed to going to the stadium, you will have zero regrets as the huge screen that fills your wall brings you all the action. It’s as if you’re right in the arena. Besides delivering an awesome picture, the processor also optimises the sound quality of whatever you watch.