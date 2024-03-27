Things to see and do in KwaZulu-Natal this Easter holidays

Whale watching About 7 000 humpback whales are now migrating and can be seen along the KZN coast. Spot these magnificent creatures up close from mid-May to mid-December.

Ndumo Game Reserve Home to spectacular bird life of about 430 species and resident game – a real adventure and the most rewarding view of wildlife awaits you here. Museums

Durban is not only known for its sublime coast, but also for an array of historical ledgers housed in some of the oldest museums in the country. Visit any museum to experience a captivating window into eThekwini's diverse history and cultural heritage. Inanda Heritage Route A place that experienced the injustices of apartheid first-hand, this was the home of passive resistance. Set in the Inanda Valley, the area is an icon of the freedom struggle.

Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park World-renowned for its conservation efforts and history, the park was opened in 1895. Previously King Shaka's hunting grounds, it is home to the Big 5. The park also boasts spectacular bird life and resident game such as nyala, red duiker, impala and bushbuck.

When visiting KZN’s game reserves, you can be sure to spot South Africa’s Big 5. Pongola Game Reserve Safari cruises, canoe adventures on the lake, birding and tiger fishing are among the main activities. You can also enjoy rhino tracking on foot from a concealed spot in the bush. The Luthuli Museum

Commemorating one of the greatest South African leaders, Nobel Peace Prize winner and politician Albert Luthuli, the museum is set in Luthuli's hometown of Groutville and pays homage to his legacy. King Shaka Memorial Get a glimpse into the history of King Shaka with a 20-minute slideshow. Situated at KwaDukuza, the Zulu nation erected the memorial on the site of King Shaka's grave in 1932.

Spioenkop Nature Reserve A popular destination for water sport enthusiasts, Spioenkop is located 35 km from Ladysmith and lies at the foot of the dam. Zip lining

Experience Africa's longest zipline at Lake Eland, which soars 680m and 300m high above the Oribi Gorge. Consisting of 14 zipline slides, starting at the top of the Oribi Gorge, there's an adventure to match everyone's adrenaline levels. Scuba diving / Shark cage diving See five to 20 sharks on a 30-minute cage dive on KZN's South Coast; listen to informative talks on sharks, marine life and conservation; or visit the shark nets to see how they work.

Markets Find an array of flea markets with everything from arts and crafts to beadwork and local produce. Visit Inchanga station market for a relaxed day of sightseeing and shopping. The Karkloof Farmers Market is a unique indoor market with a wide variety of stalls. UShaka Marine World

South Africa's most loved marine theme park. A world-class entertainment and tourism destination, it offers a world of water rides, an oceanarium and shows featuring dolphins, seals and penguins. Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve The Oribi Gorge area boasts cliffs and forests, spectacular hiking trails and idyllic picnic sites. This is a wonderfully scenic area offering excellent hiking opportunities.

Kwaxolo Caves The KZN South Coast is jam-packed with scenic destinations that are abundant in natural beauty, rich culture and diverse and heritage. Valley of 1000 Hills

This is a place where the true and untainted beauty of Africa is celebrated in its scenery, animals, culture and history. Estuary Boat Cruise St Lucia is home to Nile crocodiles, hundreds of bird species and the largest population of hippos in South Africa.

You can take a two hour boat cruise that will get you up close to the estuary's residents. The majestic Drakensberg Mountains offer a wide range of hiking trails and form the perfect backdrop for thrilling hot air ballooning. Ithala Game Reserve Some of the oldest rock formations in the world, dating back 3 000 million years, are found at lthala Game Reserve.

Encome Museum This museum is a tribute to Zulu warriors who fought bravely at the battle of Blood River. The museum building was designed in the shape of buffalo horns. Battle of Amajuba Monument

Those wanting to know more about the First Boer War can visit the small museum at the Amajuba Commemorative Farm, and take a walk up Majuba Mountain to the battlefield site. Isandlwana Battle Site This historic site marks the location of a significant battle in the Anglo-Zulu war between the British Empire and the Zulu Kingdom; commemorating a remarkable story of Zulu victory.

Hiking Peace and tranquillity are boundless as rolling green hills lead to the Valley of a Thousand Hills and the majestic Drakensberg Mountains. Hot air ballooning

Experience the awesome thrill and peaceful serenity of hot air ballooning at the edge of the Drakensberg Mountains. You’ll take off from a site in or around the Kamberg Valley and within sight of Giants Castle. Sani Pass Tour The Sani Pass is the gateway between KwaZulu-Natal and the landlocked mountain kingdom of Lesotho. Experience the amazing Lesotho Highlands and beautiful scenery as you immerse yourself in Basotho culture.

Canopy tour Experience canopy adventures in the KZN Midlands with Karkloof canopy tours or slide down the Drakensberg 60-metre high canopy tour. Mandela Capture Site