Durban - It was all quiet at the Gateway shopping centre on Sunday after threats by EFF members that they would trash the H&M store in the centre. It was also business as usual at the H&M store in Galleria Mall in eManzimtoti.

This comes as some of the global retailer’s stores in Gauteng were trashed by the party on Saturday. The Swedish retailer temporarily closed its stores countrywide “out of concern for the safety of employees” after EFF supporters vandalised their stores in a protest against an advertisement showing a black boy wearing a hooded jacket that read “Coolest monkey in the jungle”.

The EFF is contemplating meeting the international clothing company. EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: “They have tried to contact us, so I take it that they want a meeting. We will be considering on Monday whether we listen to them or not.

“This was a bottom up (sic) action by EFF branches. Considerations will have to be made to the circumstances that led to H&M asking for communication with us.”

H&M spokesperson Amelia-May Woudtra issued a statement saying: “We strongly believe that racism and bias in any shape or form, deliberate or accidental, are simply unacceptable. We stress that our wonderful store staff had nothing to do with our poorly judged product and image.”

Woudtra could not give further details about the number of stores affected or which ones were still closed.

“This is a challenging time for us we are dealing with an extremely serious, sensitive and volatile situation right now. Should we be in a position to share further information we will do so,” said Woudtra.

The protests occurred in Gauteng at Sandton City, Menlyn Park and East Rand Mall while another demonstration was held at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

SAPS Gauteng spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said police were investigating cases of malicious damage to property. “A prosecutor will decide after we finalise the investigation what charges are compiled,” he said.

Ndlozi said the party would not abandon its members should they face prosecution as the EFF did not accept that an apology meant there should not be consequences. He added that H&M apologising and pulling the controversial advert from its website was not enough.

“Racism must be met with the same form or amount of destruction that is meted against black people. There must be some form of punishment for racists. You just can’t just apologise and life goes on as usual,” he said.

Daily News