Durban - Amanzimtoti crime fighters and the police arrested three suspected car thieves on Saturday morning.

Members of the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO), SAPS, Metro Police, ET and Blue Security joined forces to arrest three suspected car thieves near Galleria.

George Snodey, committee member of the CCPO, said they had been going out a lot in the mornings, trying to catch the car thieves.

“”We knew it was a matter of time,” Snodey said. “These guys have stolen more than 30 cars in the greater Toti area in May.”

He said most of the car thefts have taken place on Winkle Beach.

“The acting CCPO manager, Rupert Smit, was at Winkle Beach when he noticed a white VW caravelle in the area, with three men inside,” he said.

He said, after the men noticed they were being watched, they left the area but were later seen in a silver Toyota Etios with the same registration number as the caravelle.

He said they share a digital radio network with the metro K9 unit who heard their conversation and went to check on the Etios, but they raced off, crashed into a vehicle while fleeing and headed towards Galleria.

He also said when the driver of the Etios tried to mislead the the K9 unit, they ended up crashing into a traffic light because it had been raining.

“That’s when the K9 unit arrested all three of the men,” he said.

“They were found in possession of an assortment of tools, computer boxes and remote jammers,” he said.

In a Facebook post he said: “This morning they were going to steal a car belonging to someone going to do the parkrun, and the one suspect admitted this, they were waiting for the car guard to move further away, but we feel they had already tampered with a car, as I saw the one suspect walking amongst the parked cars. What was significant as well, was that the suspect said that they went to change vehicles because the CCPO had noticed the caravelle at Winkle Beach.”

Daily News