Raj Maharaj, a Westville resident stumbled upon an unused petrol bomb on his property on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Andreas Mathios

Durban - A Westville resident got the shock of his life when he stumbled on a petrol bomb (Molotov cocktail) in his garden on Tuesday.

Andreas Mathios, Blue Security Community and Media Liaison Officer said home owner Raj Maharaj flagged down a patrolling armed response soon after the scary discovery.

Mathios said Maharaj was walking around his property when he spotted the petrol bomb on the grass at the front of his garden.

“Our officer inspected the scene and confirmed that the device was an unexploded petrol bomb. We contacted the Westville SAPS who attended the scene,” Mathios said.

He said they wanted the police to take the device for forensic testing.

Picture: Andreas Mathios

He said that it was the first time he had come across a petrol bomb and that he had never seen anything like that before in his life.

Mathios said Maharaj said he does not know how the device ended up on his property because he does not have any enemies. However, he thinks someone who was going to use it was probably startled by something or someone and then threw it onto his property.

Daily News