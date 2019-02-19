The construction site where 3 men were killed. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics

Durban - Three men were killed after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Durban on Monday. According to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care Paramedics the incident took place at 1st Avenue, Isipingo Beach.

The men were apparently crushed to death.

"Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene around 5 pm to find Durban Fire and EMRS in attendance. Four men had been working on the construction site when the wall collapsed onto them.

"Three men believed to be approximately in their 30s had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene.

"One man had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required," said Jamieson.

He added that events leading up to the wall collapse are unknown.

SAPS was on the scene and will be investigating further

Daily News