Durban - Paramedics found a Pietermaritzburg man lying in a pool of his own blood on Wednesday night.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson said at 10.45pm Netcare 911 responded to reports of an assault on Copesville Drive in the town of Copesville.

“Upon arrival of the Netcare 911 Paramedic the patient a 21-year-old male was found in a pool of blood. Reports from the scene indicate that a group of men carrying panga's and axe's confronted the man who was then assaulted,” Herbst said.

He said the man sustained critical injuries and open fractures to his upper and lower limbs. He was treated on scene by an Advanced Life Support practitioner and rushed to hospital.

He said Mountain Rise police were at the scene and will be investigating.

“A case of attempted murder is being investigated by Mountain Rise SAPS. It is alleged a man was approached by a group of people armed with bush knives and an axe. They hacked him with a bush knife and axe before fleeing the scene. He sustained multiple injuries to the body and was rushed to the hospital,” Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, police spokesperson said.

Mbhele said the motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.

