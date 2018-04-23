Metro police and SA police members keep a watch on a group of protesters who disrupted construction the multi-billion Oceans development in uMhlanga on Monday. Picture Zainul Dawood.

Durban - Construction work on the multi-billion rand Oceans uMhlanga project came to a standstill on Monday after more than 100 protesters blocked the entrance to the site.

It was not clear at the time of publishing if the protesters were construction workers employed at the development or people linked to the controversial Federation For Radical Economic Transformation which disrupted work at the site last week, demanding a slice of the building contract.

The group carrying tree branches and water bottles circled the entrance to the construction site blocking the road and preventing traffic from passing through.

Read: Business mafia halts multi-billion uMhlanga hotel construction

Durban billionaire refuses building mafia's 'R20m extortion'

It is alleged the protesters had been bussed in.

Construction workers who came to the site had to leave.

Many of them sat on the pavement with hard hat helmets in their hands and reflector vests over their blue overalls.

Metro Police and Durban North police were monitoring the protest.

The Oceans development which entails the construction of a hotel and high-end apartments is owned by Durban businessman, Vivian Reddy.

A group of protesters numbering around 100 disrupted construction at the multi-billion Oceans development in uMhlanga on Monday. Picture Zainul Dawood.

Last week, Reddy, through his companies, Oceans Umhlanga, Double Ring Seven Trading, and Edison Power KZN, filed an urgent application to interdict FFRET - the first respondent - and eight of its affiliates to stop disrupting operations at the company’s construction sites around Durban.

The Durban High Court ordered the respondents, including Delangokubona Business Forum to stop threatening, intimidating, harassing or assaulting the applicants’ employees, contractors, subcontractors and any other persons employed by the applicants.

Construction sites that the Federation should not interfere with are the Dr Pixley KaSeme Hospital, Oceans Umhlanga and the KwaDukuza/Stanger development mall

The Federation and its affiliates were interdicted and restrained from preventing the applicants from accessing or exiting the project sites; interfering with or disrupting the works performed by the respondents and accessing, gathering or trespassing at the project sites.

The police also were also directed by the order to provide assistance and protection to the Sheriff of the Court when executing the court order.

The Federation and its affiliates were directed to pay the costs of the application.

The interim interdict shall remain effective pending the finalisation of the application and the respondents until May 3 to file responding papers.

Daily News