Durban - Tensions are rising around funds meant for repairs at Mobeni Heights Crematorium allegedly being diverted towards erecting Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo statues.

According to Ganas Govender, Chatsworth (Ward 69) councillor, the eThekwini Municipality had diverted more than R2.3 million from the 2018 Adjustment Budget, set aside to fix the furnace at Mobeni Heights, to funding for statues of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo that would cost an estimated R21 million.

“The Mobeni Heights Crematorium has not been fully operational for nearly eight years. The crematorium only has one operational furnace and is only able to conduct four cremations a day.

“This means that too often bereaved families are sent to Clare Estate and Verulam to cremate their loved ones. Cremation at private crematoria is far more expensive than at Mobeni Heights, which often makes things difficult for grieving families,” Govender said.

The Daily News has previously reported on the problems at this crematorium.

Govender said the DA had no issue with the statues of the two former ANC presidents, but with the “exorbitant” R21m that was budgeted for them.

He said the original amount for the statues was slated to be R13m.

“This is made worse when the budget is taken from areas of much-needed service delivery,” he said.

The decision came after they had made numerous attempts to get updates on how far the tender process had progressed, but were only told that the grading of the project had been changed to allow more bids for the project.

Logan Chetty, from the KwaZulu-Natal Funeral Directors Association, said he doubted that the problems at the Mobeni Heights Crematorium would ever be resolved.

He said they had been addressing the issue for about seven years.

The municipality had not shown a willingness to resolve the matter, he said.

“It’s a total dump now,” Chetty said.

Tozi Mthethwa, the municipality’s head of communications, said service delivery would not be hampered because of the adjustment budget processes.

“It is important to note that some capital projects are delayed due to a shift in community interests, contractual challenges due to protests which delays the implementation of certain projects, etc.

“It is therefore necessary for each department to identify projects where funds can be diverted to, which are of equal significance,” she said.

She said that statues and monuments played a big role when it came to education as they provided insight into a city’s history and heritage. Mthethwa said in the case of Mandela and Tambo, statues would ensure their legacy lived on. There would also be information dissemination around the statues and it would contribute to nation building.

“Research shows that 10million visits to the United Kingdom in 2011 involved engagement in arts and culture.

“The aggregate turnover of businesses in the UK arts and culture industry in 2011 amounted to £12.4 billion.

“This is an example of the economic impact of arts and culture in just one country,” she said.

