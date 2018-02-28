Durban - The difference between smacking a child as a form of punishment by a parent and assaulting a child was argued in the Durban High Court trial involving a mother and grandmother accused of abusing and killing their 3-year-old daughter and grandchild.

The mother’s lawyer, advocate Murray Pitman, proposed that although assaulting a child was a criminal offence, an intellectually disabled person with a mild disability, a severe head injury and a drug problem may be influenced to do certain things.

He said this during his cross-examination on Tuesday of psychologist Emily Elkington. Her evidence-in-chief was about her psychological assessment in 2015 of Baby X’s mother, whom she found mentally fit to stand trial because she could distinguish the difference between right and wrong.

Pitman raised the question as to whether smacking your child with a spoon or a shoe labelled one a bad parent.

“You will agree with me that hitting a child with a spoon or a shoe happens, but murder is a far more serious offence. When I was at school, it was expected you got six lashes on the bum with a cane (for a transgression). I will be right if I say there are certain things that are acceptable and those that are not.

“Can you accept that if the granny was viciously perpetrating violence, then the mother, who has a mild intellectual disability, a brain injury and a drug abuse problem, might have done the things that she did?” he asked Elkington.

She disagreed, saying she could not accept that Baby X’s mother could have done the things she did without appreciating the criminality of her actions.

The Chatsworth mother and grandmother are accused of torturing Baby X to death at their home in November 2014.

Mentally unstable

The mother’s defence is that she is mentally unstable and that her mother abused her children and bullied her because of her mental instability.

They have both pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse, assault and sexual assault against Baby X’s two older siblings, who are now nine and 12.

The grandmother also pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting and raping Baby X.

The little girl cannot be named to protect the identity of her siblings.

The mother’s sister had testified for the State and had described the dynamics of the violent events that took place.

Baby X’s siblings had also told the court how they were treated differently. They said the youngest child was loved and protected by their mother, who hated Baby X, and a third sibling was described as being “granny’s favourite”.

