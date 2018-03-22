Snow report SA predict snow to fall along the areas highlighted in this map on Thursday night. Picture Snow report SA

Durban - Snow is expected to fall on the Drakensberg mountains on Thursday, Snow Watch South Africa said.

According to Snow Watch a dusting of snow is expected to fall on the Southern and Central Drakensberg mountains. But don't get into that car and head to the Drakensberg in the hope of making a snowman as snow is only predicted to fall on the high peaks.

Flurries could start as early as Thursday afternoon, and continue through to the early hours of Friday morning.

"As with the previous fall, we might not get to see the snow as the ground temperatures are still quite high and we would expect a fast melt. If the clouds lift quickly on Friday morning though, we might get lucky and see some snow on the mountains. We will update again if this forecast changes," Rob Ansell, of Snow watch SA report, said.

It is not unusual, said Ansell, to get snow on the high peaks at this time of the year. On Saturday, they expected snow on Thabana Ntlenyana, a peak 600 meters higher than the top of Sani Pass. However, Ansell said, visibility was poor and they did have not have sight of any of the high peaks to confirm if snow had fallen.

Snow Watch is the most popular snow reporting community service in Southern Africa.

Daily News



