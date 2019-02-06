Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his second State of the Nation Address. File picture

Durban - TO create awareness on the significance of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) the eThekwini Municipality said it would set up various public viewing areas in and around Durban where it would be screened live. On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his second State of the Nation address since he took office in February 2018.

Preceding the screening, scheduled for 7pm, there will be a round-table discussion by commentators from various sectors within the municipality.

They will give their insight on the expected deliverables to be announced by President Ramaphosa during the address.

The City said this would provide a platform for an open dialogue between all parties.

The main event is set to take place at Durban City Hall, Main Auditorium at 6pm.

Other viewing areas include Umlazi W Cinema Hall, Shallcross Community Hall, Bester Community Hall and Georgedale Hall in Mpumalanga.

Daily News