Durban - South Africans are the most miserable lot in the world, according to global market research and consulting firm Ipsos.

The research, conducted in 38 countries and titled “Perils of Perception”, looks at how wrong people are about key issues and features of the population.

South Africa came in first in the misperception index with Brazil coming in second and the Philippines coming third. On the other end of the spectrum, it was Sweden who had the most accurate perceptions of their country, followed by Norway in second place.

When it came to seeing the glass as being half empty, South Africa took over from India, which topped 2016’s index - South Africa ranked fourth in that year.

South Africa came first in the murder and suicide rate and featured in the top three for teenage births and amount of foreign prisoners in jails.

The research, released last month, was a result of more than 29100 interviews conducted between September and October 2017 on its Online Panel system.

When it came to the murder rate, 85% of South African respondents believed the murder rate in the country was higher than it was in 2000, while 11% said it was about the same and 4% believed it was lower.

The murder rate is actually down by 29% since 2000, the organisation said.

When it came to immigrants in local jails, South Africans believed that 37 out of every 100 inmates were not from this country. The real figure is 6.3 prisoners per 100.

This was second behind the Netherlands, which came first, with 51 out of 100 prisoners being foreigners.

South Africa took top spot when it came to estimates of suicide.

Respondents guessed that 26 out of every 100 deaths of women and girls aged 15 to 24 were by suicide. The actual figure is 0.6 out of every 100.

Out of every 100 deaths of men and boys aged 15 to 24, South African believed that 27 people died of suicide. The actual figure is 1.1.

For women and girls aged between 15 and 19 years who give birth each year, South Africa was second, behind Brazil, with respondents believing that 44% of girls in the age group gave birth. The actual figure is 4.4 girls.

Professor Sagie Narsiah, a sociologist, said one had to look at the sample population when it came to this type of research to see if it was representative or not. He said the survey would generally be completed by people who came from the middle class.

The responses could express the views of the middle class on the working class, he said.

The views of the middle class are, in turn, influenced by social media which is filled with fake news and misinformation, he said.

Checking the source of information was vital, Narsiah said, and people “should go to trusted sources”. Inaccurate information was dangerous when it formed part of government policy, he said. Narsiah said South Africans would be saddled with these misperceptions in the near future.

The research could be useful to highlight issues that affected societies and address the issues.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal academic said an example of mistaken belief was that of teenage girls having children so that they could get access to social grant money. Research, however, proved otherwise.

“It should be used as a starting point to engage these issues,” Narsiah said of the Ipsos research.

Daily News