New Germany resident Mthandeni Phakathi discovered that his gate’s battery was missing on Sunday morning.

Durban - Several New Germany residents have had to change their automatic gates to operate manually after a spate of incidents of gate motor batteries being stolen.

Pinetown police, LAD Security, members of the New Germany Neighbourhood Watch and residents have been confronted with a spike in battery theft over the past few weeks.

Mthandeni Phakathi had his battery stolen on Sunday.

“We were on our way to church and when I pressed the remote, nothing happened. I went to investigate. That’s when I discovered that the battery had been stolen,” he said.

He had to open the gate manually and padlock it closed.

“I haven’t had a chance to go to the police station to lay a charge of theft, but I heard that someone was arrested with some of the batteries. However, I do plan on getting an anti-theft bracket. I’ve already had a quotation done,” he said.

SAPS Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said they had opened dockets for 18 cases of battery theft in the past two weeks.

“One arrest was effected last night (Sunday),” Mbhele said.

Russel Lawson, of LAD Security Services Operations, said battery thefts had been a problem for a while.

Lawson said that after the arrest, they had learnt that the thefts were carried out by a gang of three men targeting New Germany and Wyebank.

“The three of them have stolen 28 batteries in four weeks and these figures only reflect reports from crime groups.

“The figure could be more,” he said.

He said the suspect who was arrested was a young man from Inchanga, who said he would co-operate with the police.

“The batteries are said to be sold for R30 through a foreigner in Pinetown and guys who cut hair,” he said of where the ­batteries were taken after they were stolen.

