AmaZulu can shoot down Golden Arrows, says Mlondi Mbanjwa

AmaZulu midfielder Mlondi Mbanjwa is confident about his side’s chances of completing a hat-trick of wins over KwaZulu-Natal rivals Golden Arrows this season. The two teams will meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3pm kick-off) in the final game of the 2023/2024 season, with hopes of concluding the campaign with a result that will stay in the hearts of many until at least August.

Having failed to register a single win over any of their provincial rivals last season, Usuthu have sought to put that right in this one, with a vastly improved four wins, two draws and a single loss against Arrows, Richards Bay and Royal AM in all competitions. Abafana Bes’thende, more than most, have been on the wrong side of some serious hidings from Usuthu this season as they lost 3-0 in the Carling Knockout Cup, before suffering another 3-1 drubbing in a Premiership encounter. Speaking to the media yesterday, ahead of their derby clash, Mbanjwa admitted they use their previous wins over Arrows as a source of confidence, as well as motivation.

“Yes, we do think about that (previous results), but we also take it very seriously because the coach also places a huge emphasis on taking these derby games seriously – so I’m looking forward to the next one as well,” he said. “Judging on our last game against Sekhukhune (a 1-0 win for Usuthu), I’m confident in saying that we’re ready for the next game against Golden Arrows. “We’ve prepared very well during the week, and we know in the previous games we’ve done very well against them.”

Usuthu have beaten Cape Town City and most recently Sekhukhune, two teams in the top seven of the Premiership. However, they’ve also gone on to lose to relegation-threatened Richards Bay and drew at home to a struggling Kaizer Chiefs outfit. The 25-year-old Mbanjwa believes Usuthu played with more consistency in the opening half of the season, and lost their way in the middle – but may have got their groove back just in time.

“I think we played better in the first round, and in the second we played in patches. I think right now we’re picking up because we haven’t lost in four games now,” he said. “We’ve been emphasising more on getting into the top eight among ourselves, so we’re hyped at the moment. “We’d love to finish in the top eight and play in the MTN8 competition next season.”

