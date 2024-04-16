Binder happy to see America in rearview

Morgan Bolton BRAD Binder will no doubt be happy to have departed the Circuit of the Americas (Cota) after a tough weekend at the US MotoGP.

BRAD Binder had a tough time at the Circuit of the Americas thsi past weekend and will hope for a better performance in Spain at the end of April. | Red Bull The South African started the race from 17th on the grid after a poor qualifying, but managed to fight his way up the grid to finish ninth, his worst finish of the season so far after three races. Indeed, the factory Red Bull KTM team will admit that Cota was not kind to them after Binder’s teammate, Jack Miller of Australia, also finished at the back end of the point-scoring positions. Both riders will have looked on in envy at Pedro Acosta’s weekend, one suspects, after the young sensation claimed an impressive second-place finish ‒ his second consecutive podium in the elite field ‒ on KTM’s sister team Red Bull GasGas Tech 3. The factory team simply could not emulate that feat while in Austin, Texas. “We knew this GP would be tricky,” team manager Francesco Guidotti, admitted afterwards. “Jack started really well but lost feeling and dropped. The first half of the race was amazing, fighting in the leading group, and we need to analyse what happened.

“Brad got away really well from the sixth row but had that contact in the first corner and lost some bodywork there. He didn’t have the best racing conditions but recovered positions and brought some points home. “We’re looking forward to Jerez because there are a lot of signs that the bike is working well – we saw it with Pedro – and we believe it will perform at a high level again there.” It was a sentiment shared by Binder, who endured a incident-filled first lap. Said the 28-year-old afterwards: “A tricky race for us, even though I got the best launch of my life. I think that was the highlight.