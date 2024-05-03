Blitzboks to use Singapore as Paris Games springboard

INTERIM coach Philip Snyman believes the Blitzboks are not far off reclaiming the swagger they enjoyed when he was a player in the golden era for Springbok Sevens. This weekend in Singapore will be Snyman’s third tournament in charge and he is bristling with optimism.

His belief stems from the selection changes he has made, the growing time he has had with the squad, and a gut feeling about a season that can still be rescued. “We have a couple of experienced campaigners back in Siviwe Soyizwapi, Dylan Sage and Rosko Specman, while the inclusion of Tiaan Pretorius and Tristan Leyds will add some exciting game-breaking abilities,” said Snyman. “But what excites me the most is the starting line-up that was retained from Hong Kong, where we topped the pool and made the quarter-finals.

“I am confident that the new players coming in, vastly experienced and skilful as they are, will add to the skills set we already have in the core group. I don’t think our goal to top the pool and then make it into at least the top four is unrealistic.” The Blitzboks face Spain, Samoa and France in their pool. “All three will be tough opponents, but for now we are just focusing on Spain in our first game (today),” he said.

“They have been playing very well lately. We are not going to look past this first game – we only play France (tomorrow). Spain is our main goal, and once that is done, we will look at Samoa as the next opponent. “We want to use this opportunity in Singapore to get momentum and confidence to go into the next two big tournaments for us, the Grand Finale in Madrid at the end of the month and then the Olympic repêchage in Monaco in June. “If we can get going here in Singapore, we will go to Madrid and Monaco with some form and Paris 2024 can become a realistic goal.”

Confirming his coach’s belief, Pretorius said the Blitzboks will be competitive this weekend. “We are geared up for this one. We understand the importance of getting some momentum for the remainder of the season,” said Pretorius. “I have a point to prove. I last played in Cape Town, but got injured and that was a bit of a downer. But I am back, fit and keen to contribute.”

Pretorius admits that having Kwagga Smith, a double Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks and a former Blitzbok, as an uncle has been inspirational in his rugby career. “Look what he has achieved due to hard work,” said Pretorius. “His success came because he outworked others wherever he played. That shows that it can be done. He also got bronze at the Olympics and that is something that I can relate and aspire to.” Springbok Sevens pool schedule (SA times)

Today 7.58am: v Spain 1.10pm: v Samoa