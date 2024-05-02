De Kock and Nortje may need to cement spaces

WHO would have thought that Quinton de Kock’s selection in any team would be questioned? After all, De Kock has maintained an almost flawless run in his international career. However, this past year or so, the left-handed batter has not had the greatest of returns in the shortest format of the game. Moreover, the pipeline has now begun to produce talent that has put De Kock under pressure both as an opening batter and wicketkeeper with Ryan Rickelton’s coming of age and consistency.

Despite his lack of form, coach Rob Walter named De Kock in his squad for next month’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and US. Walter also included Rickelton in the side, rewarding the 27-year-old for his performances in the SA20 where he topped the run charts. De Kock was not the only senior player who has not had good form before the announcement of the provisional squad earlier this week. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, upon returning from injury, has struggled and understandably so. Earlier this year, Nortje returned from a back injury that kept him out of action for almost six months. The right-arm quick has since played in the CSA T20 Challenge and the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

One of the only things that Nortje has managed to maintain is his sheer pace. Besides pace, Nortje has just not looked like the player we all knew before he got injured. However, Walter has backed the duo to come right in time for the World Cup that gets under way in a month’s time. “There’s various criteria that go into selecting squads – performances over the last year, potential conditions that we are going to, balance (of the team) – those are all the factors. And then the good old fashioned coach’s gut feeling on a pick along the way,” Walter told the media on Tuesday.

“Mostly, (selections were) performance-based decisions and from Quinton’s point of view, it’s just a real knowledge of what he’s capable of. We have seen him do it time and time again for us,” he added. The IPL concludes on May 26, which means both De Kock and Nortje still have time to ensure that they find some form heading into the World Cup. The showpiece event is closely packed as it is squeezed into a four-week-long window and this means players ideally need to have some momentum heading into the tournament. It is important to take note of the fact that the 15-player squad that Walter announced earlier this week is a provisional squad, which means it could still be changed. Walter has until May 25 to make any changes to the squad and given that there are three T20s against the West Indies this month, Walter emphasised that changes could be made.