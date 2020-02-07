Durban - It does not look like the weather will be playing nice with the Standard Bank Proteas, England and cricket lovers.
According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the weather service is expecting a 60 percent chance of showers and rain on and off throughout the day in Durban on Friday.
"From last night until today, 19.6 millilitres of rainfall has fallen in Durban," said SAWS weather forecaster, Stacey Colborne.
Colborne said they were also expecting temperatures with a minimum of 22 degrees and a maximum of 24 degrees.
She said wind will be blowing in a south westerly direction at 10-15 knots.