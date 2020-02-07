Rain forecast dampens cricket lovers' mood ahead of SA, England ODI









Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium Picture: Anesh Debiky/ Hollywoodbets Dolphins Durban - It does not look like the weather will be playing nice with the Standard Bank Proteas, England and cricket lovers. According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the weather service is expecting a 60 percent chance of showers and rain on and off throughout the day in Durban on Friday. "From last night until today, 19.6 millilitres of rainfall has fallen in Durban," said SAWS weather forecaster, Stacey Colborne. Colborne said they were also expecting temperatures with a minimum of 22 degrees and a maximum of 24 degrees. She said wind will be blowing in a south westerly direction at 10-15 knots.

Moreover, the weather service expected the weather to start clearing and warming up on Sunday morning, although they expected showers and thunder showers in the afternoon.

The Proteas are 1-0 up in the three match series.

On Friday the Proteas were hoping to seal the series while England would try to pull one back, which would make the last match the series decider.

Play was expected to start at 1pm at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.

The Proteas won the first One-Day International (ODI) at Newlands on Tuesday by 7 wickets with 15 balls to spare.

To compliment the victory, newly appointed captain Quinton design Kock scored his 15th ODI century and reached 5 000 ODI runs.

While Temba Bavuma fell two runs short of reaching a century of his own.

De Kock and Bavuma had shared a second wicket record partnership of 173 runs against England, to put the Proteas on course for victory.

Daily News