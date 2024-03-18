Rich Boyz can now concentrate on poor League form

Smiso Msomi Richards Bay head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi remains upbeat about the club’s campaign, despite being eliminated from the Nedbank Cup.

The Natal Rich Boyz were no match for a clinical SuperSport United at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday and were therefore dumped out of the round of 16 stage. The KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit is currently involved in what's building up to be a tasty relegation battle in the DStv Premiership. Vusumuzi Vilakazi of Richards Bay will now focus on saving the club from a possible relegation battle. | BackpagePix Having made the semi-final stage of the Carling Knockout Cup this season, eyes were on Richards Bay in the Ke Yona competition this time around. However, they have stumbled out and will now have an opportunity to focus all their effort on avoiding the dreaded, direct drop into the second tier, with Cape Town Spurs having made ground on them this year. The club occupy 15th place on the league standings with 14 points, with the Urban Warriors breathing down their necks in 16th with 12 points.

Speaking to the media after their clash with Matsatsantsa, “Kanu” said that although he wasn't happy with their elimination, he felt his side was able to attain the psychological affirmation they needed to soldier on. “The reason we wanted to advance in the Nedbank Cup was because we wanted to build our confidence and there was going to be a huge psychological impact in terms of believing in ourselves that we will win games,” he said. He further added: “We also wanted to avoid not playing for a long period.

“As much as now we get an opportunity to fix things (with the international break), you can’t stay for long because it will affect you. So, we’ll need to get friendly games to keep playing ahead of our game with Golden Arrows (after the break).” “But I think we did what we wanted to do in terms of gaining momentum and it just so happens that it ends today.” Richards Bay missed a penalty and went on to hit the post twice against Supersport, failing to convert their chances in front of goal and continuing a trend that has plagued them this season.

Vilakazi’s men have also struggled to keep a clean sheet in most games, which has resulted in them losing most matches. Richards Bay have conceded 13 goals in six matches already in 2024 in all competitions. Vilakazi discussed the importance of being able to fine-tune a tricky balance between defending and attacking before the resumption of the DStv premiership. “Football is about two aspects, defensive structure and offensive play, and lately we had excelled in one department and we need to make sure that we excel in both and balance the two,” he explained.